Dharmendra posts emotional note for Hema Malini, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol
The note comes days after Karan Deol's wedding.
Veteran actor Dharmendra recently seemed to express an apology to his second wife, actress Hema Malini, and their daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, through a heartfelt message on social media. Taking to Instagram, the 87-year-old Dharmendra shared an emotional note, which may be hinting at him not inviting them to Sunny Deol’s son’s wedding. A few days ago, Dharmendra’s grandson, Karan Deol, tied the knot, and numerous videos and photos from the wedding went viral on social media. Though Dharmendra’s post for Hema Malini was brief and cryptic, it seemed to hint at the actor’s remorse for not inviting them, attributing the oversight to his age.
Observant fans noticed the absence of Hema Malini, Esha and Ahana from the wedding festivities. However, Esha, on her Instagram Stories, conveyed her well wishes to the couple.
While fans were decoding the family drama, the 87-year-old took to social media and sought an apology. Dharmendra posted a photo with Esha Deol and wrote, “Esha, Ahana, Hema and all my darling kids, loving Takhtani’s and Vohra’s; l love you and respect you all from the core of my heart. Age and illness are telling upon me, I could have spoken personally to you, but…”
Responding to Dharmendra’s post, his daughter Esha Deol took to her Instagram and shared a family photo that includes her parents, and her husband, and wrote, "Love you papa. You are the best. Love you unconditionally & you know that. Cheer up & always be happy & healthy. Love u"
Dharmendra’s relationships
Dharmendra was first married to Prakash Kaur. With her, he has four children — Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and two daughters, Ajieta and Vijeta.
He married Hema Malini in 1980, with whom he has two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Dharmendra and Hema Malini worked together in several films like The Burning Train, Sholay, Qanoon, Dharm Aur Do Dishayen, Raja Jani, Baghavat among others.
Dharmendra’s professional commitments
Dharmendra will be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani next. It stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. Apart from that, he will also be seen in Apne 2. It is a sequel to the 2007 Bollywood film, Apne, which was directed by Anil Sharma. Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol were also in the film along with Dharmendra. The second part will also feature Dharmendra's grandson Karan Deol.