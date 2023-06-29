The Night Manager 2: Anil Kapoor thanks director for trusting his abilities
The Night Manager 2 will release on June 30. The entire cast attended a screening held in Mumbai and spoke about their experiences.
Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala are gearing up for the release of the second season of the web series, The Night Manager. Directed by Sandeep Modi, The Night Manager 2 will release on June 30. With four episodes, The Night Manager Part 1 was released on February 16, 2023, on Disney+Hotstar. The series was received well by the audiences and Aditya Roy Kapur as Shaan Sen Gupta was loved. For the unversed, The Night Manager is the Hindi adaptation of the British TV series of the same name featuring Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie.
Anil Kapoor thanks director Sandeep Modi
Actor Anil Kapoor believes the trust he has with directors is what motivates him to play a good character. During the press conference of The Night Manager Part 2 in Mumbai on Wednesday, Anil Kapoor the director of the series, Sandeep Modi, had immense faith in him to play the character of Shelly Rungta. Anil Kapoor said, “If I have played good roles in films like Mashal, Ishwar, Lamhe, Karma, Beta, the credit goes to the directors of these films.”
Talking about The Night Manager, Anil said that there are some characters that are completely opposite to his personal life and the character of Shelly Rungta was one such kind. “Extra hard work has to be done for such character. But it is not that I didn't have to work hard for the characters who are similar to my personality. But whenever I get such scripts, I read it at least three hundred times and record my dialogues and send it to the director for suggestions.”
Screening in Mumbai was Anil Kapoor's idea
The first episode of The Night Manager Part 2 was shown during the press conference. Sandeep Modi, the director of the series, said, “It was suggested by Anil Kapoor sir to show the first episode of the series before the press conference. Because he wanted to know the media’s reaction after seeing this.”
Apart from Anil Kapoor and the director Sandeep Modi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome and Ravi Behl were also present at the screening.