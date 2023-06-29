The Night Manager 2: Anil Kapoor thanks director for trusting his abilities

Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala are gearing up for the release of the second season of the web series, The Night Manager. Directed by Sandeep Modi, The Night Manager 2 will release on June 30. With four episodes, The Night Manager Part 1 was released on February 16, 2023, on Disney+Hotstar. The series was received well by the audiences and Aditya Roy Kapur as Shaan Sen Gupta was loved. For the unversed, The Night Manager is the Hindi adaptation of the British TV series of the same name featuring Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie.

Anil Kapoor thanks director Sandeep Modi

Actor Anil Kapoor believes the trust he has with directors is what motivates him to play a good character. During the press conference of The Night Manager Part 2 in Mumbai on Wednesday, Anil Kapoor the director of the series, Sandeep Modi, had immense faith in him to play the character of Shelly Rungta. Anil Kapoor said, “If I have played good roles in films like Mashal, Ishwar, Lamhe, Karma, Beta, the credit goes to the directors of these films.”