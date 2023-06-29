RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Karan Johar are the new members of the Academy Awards
RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, featured Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles.
RRR actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR have been invited by the prestigious Oscar Awards to join as new members. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAAS), has invited 398 new artists to join as members. Apart from RRR actors, Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose have also received invites. Ponniyin Selvan director Mani Ratnam’s name is also on the list. Bollywood director Karan Johar’s name has been added to the producer’s list. In the cinematographer category, KK Senthil Kumar, and art director Sabu Cyril who worked on SS Rajamouli's RRR, are also among the members.
398 new invitees
The organisers of the Oscars, The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAAS), have invited 398 new artists to join as members. This list includes big names like Taylor Swift, Keke Palmer, and Daniels the director-duo of the runaway sensation Everything, Everywhere All At Once. It is also a proud moment for India as almost 9 Indian artists have been added to the new members of the Oscar panel in different categories.
"The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals into our membership. They represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines, and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and on movie fans worldwide," said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang.
Being a member of the Academy, these artists will have voting rights. The Academy currently has over 10,000 members and if all those invited this year accept the invitation, then the numbers will go up to 10,817, out of which nearly 9375 members will be eligible to vote.
RRR’s roar at the Oscars
RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, created a lot of noise. After winning a Golden Globes, the film roared at the Oscars 2023. The electrifying hit Naatu Naatu won the award in the Best Original Song category.