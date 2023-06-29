RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Karan Johar are the new members of the Academy Awards

RRR actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR have been invited by the prestigious Oscar Awards to join as new members. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAAS), has invited 398 new artists to join as members. Apart from RRR actors, Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose have also received invites. Ponniyin Selvan director Mani Ratnam’s name is also on the list. Bollywood director Karan Johar’s name has been added to the producer’s list. In the cinematographer category, KK Senthil Kumar, and art director Sabu Cyril who worked on SS Rajamouli's RRR, are also among the members.

398 new invitees

The organisers of the Oscars, The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAAS), have invited 398 new artists to join as members. This list includes big names like Taylor Swift, Keke Palmer, and Daniels the director-duo of the runaway sensation Everything, Everywhere All At Once. It is also a proud moment for India as almost 9 Indian artists have been added to the new members of the Oscar panel in different categories.