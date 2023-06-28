Shahid Kapoor shares pic from Mira Rajput's favourite place in world

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is currently in Greece enjoying a holiday with his wife Mira Kapoor, who has posted several stories on Instagram, giving a sneak peek into her dreamy vacation. The couple was spotted at Mumbai international airport on Monday. Seems like the actor took some time off work and is now enjoying some family time. Mira posted a selfie with Shahid on Wednesday. Apart from that, she also uploaded several stories from Greece. Mira’s Instagram Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor uploaded a post on Instagram, where she was seen standing near a beach wearing white palazzo pants paired with a floral backless top. She paired her look with a round hat and sunglasses. The caption read, “Postcard from Greece.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) × Also read: Sonam Kapoor invited for UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s reception to mark UK-India week

Apart from this post, she has also posted several stories. The first one is a breathtaking view of Greece. Mira wrote, "Favorite Place in the World," with the first story. In her second story, the 28-year-old posted a picture of a coffee glass. And then came the third one which is being talked about. Mira's third story is a mirror selfie with Shahid. The actor is wearing a grey T-shirt and shorts, while Mira is wearing a white co-ord-set. On the work front Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Netflix's Bloody Daddy, an action-crime-drama that deals with a messed up, tenacious man who faces off against cops and crime lords to save the one relationship that matters to him. The movie features Amy Aela and Diana Penty in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and Kapoor won praise for his acting in the film.