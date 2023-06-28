Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani: Tum Kya Mile is the love ballad of the season

Trust Karan Johar to give us a all new love balad for this year. After teasing fans for days, the first song of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is finally out! Titled Tum Kya Mile, the song has been composed by Pritam and sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.



The music video is a quintessential Bollywood love song with the film's lead Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt serenading each other in snow-capped locales of Kashmir.



The anticipation surrounding the release of this love anthem had the fans eagerly waiting for its full release.

Hours before the song was released online, the film's director Karan Johar penned an emotional note and said, “Love songs are always challenging, especially when one has a legacy to live up to. Love songs of Dharma Productions have always connected with audiences across the world. I remember we kept the recording of the love song of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani at the end because Pritam Dada, Amitabh, and I were so nervous about how the song will be. We always met at our Bandra office because Dada considers it very lucky for him. I remember at one of our sessions, he made us hear just the melody of Tum Kya Mile and it immediately resonated with me. The simplicity of the tune connected with me. Amitabh wrote so beautifully - I love the use of the word Phagun. Arijit and Shreya bringing their almost genius to the melody was like a sone pe suhaga. Tum Kya Mile is really a piece of all our collective hearts and I do hope it finds the same beautiful connection with audiences as many of our love songs.”

In a statement, Arijit Singh shared, "It has been an absolute joy to lend my voice to Pritam Da’s mesmerizing composition of 'Tum Kya Mile.' I am thrilled to be a part of such a beautiful and heartfelt melody. Working with Karan and Dharma Productions once again has been a pleasure. I hope that this rendition connects with the listeners and evokes the same emotions that we felt while bringing this song to life.

Watch the song Tim Kya Mile here:

Shreya Ghoshal added, "'Tum Kya Mile' is a song that will truly resonate on a deep level. The lyrics and music weave together to create a magical atmosphere of love. I hope that it touches the hearts of the audience, just as it touched mine. It’s always humbling to collaborate with such talented artists."