Sonam Kapoor invited for UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s reception to mark UK-India week

After being a part of King Charles’ coronation ceremony earlier this May, actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has grabbed an invite for UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s reception. This is to celebrate and mark UK-India week. Sonam will represent India.

Sonam Kapoor has been invited to attend a reception hosted by the Prime Minister at his official residence and office in 10 Downing Street. This special event is organised by the India Global Forum (IGF).

What is the UK-India Week?

The UK-India Week is an annual flagship event organised by IGF to strengthen and celebrate the longstanding partnership between the United Kingdom and India. It spans over a week, from the 26 to 30 June, and encompasses a diverse range of topics, including politics, trade, business, sustainability, inclusion, and innovation. The reception at 10 Downing Street is a highlight of the event, where influential figures from both countries come together to exchange ideas and foster collaboration.

Sonam Kapoor's upcoming films

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in a film titled Blind, which is an official remake of the acclaimed 2011 Korean film of the same name. The story revolves around a blind police officer's relentless pursuit of a serial killer. Directed by debutant director Shome Makhija, the film also stars talented actors such as Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey.