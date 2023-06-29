Can you survive Five Nights at Freddy’s? Watch the trailer to find out
Story highlights
The film revolves around a troubled security guard who starts working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza.
Universal Pictures (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery) recently unveiled a spine-chilling trailer of their upcoming movie- Five Nights at Freddy’s.
The film revolves around a troubled security guard who starts working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realises the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through as he unfolds mysterious things about the place. But will they survive these 5 nights or not is something you will find out soon.
Watch the trailer of Five Nights at Freddy's here:
The film is produced by Jason Blum, Scott Cawthon and directed by Emma Tammi. The spine-chilling thriller will see Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Kat Conner Sterling and Piper Rubio, with Mary Stuart Masterson and Matthew Lillard in pivotal roles. The movie is set to hit the theatres soon.