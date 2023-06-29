Squid Game season 2 rounds out cast: Netflix's popular series adds eight new actors

The cast for the second season of Netflix's global hit, Squid Game, has been finalised. Eight actors, namely Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an, have joined the cast of the series, as per The Hollywood Reporter. They join the returning actors Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byun-hun, Hwang Jun-ho, and Gong Yoo, as well as new additions Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, and Yang Dong-geun. This week, the actors gathered for their first table read of the second season, and production is scheduled to commence later this year. Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator, director, and executive producer of the series, is set to direct every episode of the second season.

Information regarding the specific roles of the new cast members is currently being kept under wraps. The new actors in Squid Game Several of the newly added actors in Squid Game have previously appeared in other Korean series on Netflix. Park and Lee Jin-uk both had roles in the first two seasons of Sweet Home, Kang appeared in Move to Heaven, and Won made her debut in the first season of D.P. Lee David and Lee Jin-uk have also collaborated with Hwang on previous projects.

Also Read: Squid Game season 2 new cast members revealed at Netflix's Tudum event The phenomenon of Squid Game Squid Game, created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, captivated audiences with its survival drama narrative centered around a secretive competition. The story revolves around desperate individuals who are enticed to a concealed location, where they face a series of life-threatening games. Participants who fail to advance to the next round meet a fatal end. The show delves into the themes of classism and economic inequality prevalent in capitalist societies, drawing inspiration from Dong-hyuk's own encounters with financial hardships.

Upon its release, it garnered widespread acclaim from critics, earning praise for its setup, storyline, and performances. The show shattered viewership records in multiple countries, emerging as Netflix's most-watched series to date. Its immense popularity translated into major success at prestigious award ceremonies, including a remarkable triumph at the Golden Globes. The series garnered six Emmy Awards in 2022, including Best Actor in a Drama Series for Lee Jung-jae and Best Directing for a Drama Series for Hwang.

