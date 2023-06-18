Squid Game season 2 new cast members revealed at Netflix's Tudum event

Millions of Squid Game fans are waiting for the second season and can't wait to see how deadly it is going to be this time. However, before that, Netflix announced the new cast additions to the show.

During the Tudum event in Brazil, the streaming giant announced the four new cast members, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-guen, who will be playing the deadly game in the new season. No more details about their roles have been revealed.

Apart from the new additions, the makers also confirmed the return of lead actors Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo.

Most of the details about season 2 have been kept under wraps. However, at a Netflix press conference in September 2022 director, Hwang Dong-hyuk, revealed that the anticipated season two will release in 2024., he said, ''We will start shooting Season 2 next year [in 2023] and it’ll be released the following year.''

Written and directed by Hwang, the show became a worldwide sensation upon its release on Netflix in 2021. The show became the streamer's most popular series, amassing millions of views in the first few months of its release.

The nine-part thriller follows the story of a cash-strapped contestant playing childhood games with deadly consequences in a bid to win 45.6 billion won ($38 million).

The series also made history by nabbing 14 Emmy nominations and six wins. Squid Game actor Oh Yeong Su, who played the role of the elderly player Oh II-nam, also referred to as Player 001, in the dystopian drama made Golden Globe history. The 77-year-old actor became the first Korean actor to individually win an award at the Golden Globes. He won the award for Best Supporting Actor in Television.

