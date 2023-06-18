Avatar: The Last Airbender: First look posters of Sokka, Zuko, Aang and Katara from Netflix's live-action

Four nations are going to be the focal points of Avatar: The Last Airbender - Water Tribe, Earth Kingdom, Fire Nation and Air Nomads. And fans are eagerly waiting to see the live-action series bring a legendary story to their small screens.

On Saturday, the makers of the show unveiled exciting first looks of Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley and Dallas Liu as Aang, Katara, Sokka and Zuko respectively. A teaser also confirmed that the series will debut in 2024 on Netflix.

The much-anticipated live-action series is an adaptation of the award-winning Nickelodeon animated series of the same name. Albert Kim serves as the showrunner, executive producer, and writer of the series.

"Meet Aang, Katara, Sokka and Zuko in Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender, coming 2024. #TUDUM," makers of the show wrote on Netflix's official Twitter handle. Check out the first-look posters below!

Meet Aang, Katara, Sokka and Zuko in Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender, coming 2024. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/b7TKxo9pKC — Netflix (@netflix) June 17, 2023

The first teaser of the series features new versions of imagery from the original series. The emblems of four nations are shown etched into different terrains. While sharing the 40-sec teaser on Twitter, the makers wrote, "Water. Earth. Fire. Air. Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, coming in 2024. #TUDUM." Check it out below!

What is Netflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender about?

The show is best described using the same words that waterbender Katara spoke in the introduction for the original Nickelodeon animated series, "Long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony. Then, everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked. Only the Avatar, master of all four elements, can stop them. But when the world needed him most, he vanished. A hundred years passed, and my brother [Sokka] and I [Katara] discovered the new Avatar: an airbender named Aang. And although his airbending skills are great, he has a lot to learn before he’s ready to save anyone. But I believe Aang can save the world."

Aang and his friends are tasked to stop Fire Lord Ozai and the Fire Nation's destructive quest for power.

Netflix first announced the project in 2018, however, there were massive delays in the production due to several reasons.