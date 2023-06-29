Adipurush actor Siddhant Karnick defends Om Raut directorial, says 'we need to show our Gods are cool'

The controversy around Adipurush refuses to die down. Om Raut's directorial has been facing a massive backlash for many reasons. Some are calling the movie controversial for its cringe-worthy dialogue, while others have called it a poor cartoon film due to its bad VFX.

However, now Adipurush actor Siddhant Karnick, who played the role of Vibhishan in the film, has come out in support of the movie.



Siddhant Karnick on Adipurush: 'Our Gods are cooler than superheroes.'

During his recent interview with ETimes, Karnick talked about how the new modernised version of the movie is meant for kids.



"II see my nephews and even some adult friends of mine wearing superhero T-shirts which are largely fictional characters like Spider-Man and Superman. And here we have our own itihaas (history) filled with superheroes and mythological gods whose stories and images are still in text form. We need to use pop culture smartly so we can pass on the stories of our gods to the next generation of children, show them that our gods are cooler and far more layered than fictional superheroes. I'm not saying we should shun Western superheroes. Not at all, but it's time we brought focus to our own gods and bring these stories in a language of superheroes that today's children are used to."

"He looked like he was having the time of his life. And it just hit me that this is a film that kids must see to get acquainted intimately with our epics and stories," he said in the same interview.

Adipurush Box office The movie opened with an outstanding response at the box office on the first weekend of its release, despite the poor reviews from critics and audiences alike. But the movie has witnessed a massive drop in the second and third weekends.

On the 13th day of release, the movie collected Rs 1.5 crore in all languages, as per industry tracker Sacnilk, via Indian Express.

The mega-budget movie, which is an onscreen adaptation of Valmiki's Ramayana, an ancient Hindu epic, has been facing a massive backlash for many reasons.

Adipurush review: Ramayana gets a VFX makeover

WION's film critic Shomini Sen wrote in her review, 'Adipurush may appear too experimental as it interprets a few crucial moments of Ramayana in a new way. But if you look at it as a stand-alone film, it tells a story about good vs evil effectively mostly.''



''Experimenting with the characters of Ram and Sita is risky in today's time. After all, they are considered sacred in India and given godly status. And so Raut takes copious amounts of artistic liberty to reinvent the character of Raavan. The result is GOT's Khal Drogo-meets-Bhansali's Khilji-esque Raavan. With the help of CGI, which helps Khan appear double his size, Lankesh sports a grunge look with a spike hairdo and blue eyes. He is always dressed in black leather and sports a menacing look on his face. His choice of transport is a creature who is a cross between a dragon and Pterodactyl. Raut borrows heavily from pop culture.''

