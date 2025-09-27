Jr NTR's Devara is all set to return with the second part soon. The actioner starring the Tollywood actor in dual roles as father and son was released on September 27 last year. On the occasion of the anniversary of the first film, the makers unveiled the poster of the second part, much to the excitement of the fans. Let's delve in to know about the poster and the reaction of the fans to it.

Poster of Devara 2 released, netizens react

The official X account of Twitter Arts shared an intense poster of the actor. Along with the poster, the caption read, "It's been one year since HAVOC struck the shores, trembling every coast...and the name the world remembers is #DEVARA. Be it the FEAR it unleashed or the LOVE it earned, the streets will never forget. Now gear up for #Devara2. Man of Masses @tarak9999, A #KoratalaSiva Film, An @anirudhofficial Musical".

Soon after the post was released, it sent fans into a frenzy and flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "Devara's wave still rocking". Another user wrote, "Waiting". "Eagerly waiting for Devara 2", wrote the third user.

All about Devara

The first part was written and helmed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R. Arts. The film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr. in dual roles, alongside Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Shine Tom Chacko.

It tells the story of the village chief's son, who secretly continues his father's mission to end smuggling, while pretending to be weak and maintaining the illusion that his father is still alive.