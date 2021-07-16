Demi Lovato posts bathtub selfie, says they feel ‘sexiest’ when naked

Demi Lovato loves no-makeup selfies.



The singer recently took the internet by storm after they posted a nude picture of themself in the bathtub. Sharing the stripped-down photo, the singer expressed her love for the simple, no filter, no makeup look selfie.



In the picture Demi can be seen taking a bubble bath, and telling fans they feel the 'sexiest' when they are not wearing makeup.



"I feel the sexiest in the bathtub w no makeup, no extensions, no lashes.. naked. Just me in my purest form," they captioned the post.

"I don't always feel comfortable in my skin/body so I'm beyond grateful that in these moments, when I'm most vulnerable I can feel beautiful & accept myself as is." Lovato added.

However, this is not the first time when she is talking of her no glam look. Earlier this year, the singer had also put a selfie for #NoMakeupMonday, telling, ''Haven’t done a #NoMakeupMonday in yearssss but I figured after posting so many glamorous pics with tons of makeup and hairpieces, it’s important to show myself underneath it all. This is what I look like 85%-90% of the time. Proud of my freckles, proud of booty chin and proud of myself for loving and accepting myself the way I am. 🖤 #ILoveMe''



The singer first came out as non-binary on the first episode of their podcast '4D with Demi Lovato' and changed pronouns from she/her to they/them.



"Over the past year-and-a-half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I'll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them," Lovato said.



"I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and am still discovering."