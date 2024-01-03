Deepika Padukone is all praises for Bradley Cooper's Maestro: Greatest performances in recent years

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has praised Bradley Cooper's performance in Maestro, which he has directed and written and starred in. The film is being touted as an Oscar contender. Deepika usually refrains from talking about other films and actors on her social media and so her Instagram story praising Cooper came as a surprise to many. She shared a scene from Cooper's Maestro and called in one of the 'greatest' in recent times. What did Deepika post? The actress shared a clip from Maestro which features Cooper's character conducting the London Symphony Orchestra. Cooper plays legendary music conductor Leonard Bernstein in the film. Along with the post, she wrote, “Aah this scene! Probably one of the greatest performances I've experienced in recent years.” Watch the scene here:



Bradley Cooper’s follow-up to A Star Is Born, Maestro takes a look at the relationship between Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre. Bradley has co-written, directed and starred opposite Carey Mulligan in the film . The biopic gives both an account of the composer's public as well as private life.



Bradley also shared his concerns about filming the now viral scene. He mentioned during a Los Angeles movie screening, "That scene I was so worried about because we did it live... I was recorded live. I had to conduct them. And I spent six years learning how to conduct six minutes and 21 seconds of music. I was able to get the raw take where I just watched Leonard Bernstein [conduct] at Ely Cathedral... And so I had that to study."



The film, now streaming on Netflix, is expected to be a big contender through awards season. Both Cooper and Mulligan are expected to get acting nominations for their performances. Mulligan plays an artist living in the shadow of a genius and a wife grappling with the compromises she’s made to support him.



WION's review of Maestro

In his review, WION's Kshitij Rawat write, "Carey Mulligan's portrayal of Felicia Montealegre emerges as the film's anchor, infusing depth and emotional resonance into the story. The exploration of Bernstein's complex marriage becomes a focal point, with Mulligan delivering a compelling performance that navigates the nuances of a relationship marked by love, tolerance, and eventual tragedy. As the film pivots around the dissolution and revival of their union, Mulligan's prowess shines, elevating the emotional stakes." Read the full review here