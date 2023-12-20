Maestro movie review: Bradley Cooper film hits high notes despite some missed beats

Maestro movie review: Bradley Cooper's directorial venture, Maestro, takes a measured approach in portraying the multifaceted life of Leonard Bernstein, blending moments of brilliance with occasional missteps. The film unfolds as a biographical drama that meticulously traces the intricacies of Bernstein's relationships, artistic achievements, and personal tribulations over a span of 45 years.

The film begins with Bernstein at the pinnacle of his career, thrust into the spotlight as the substitute conductor for the New York Philharmonic at the age of 25. This initial sequence, however, sets a brisk pace that at times feels rushed, offering glimpses into Bernstein's romantic entanglements and the pivotal entry of Felicia Montealegre into his life. The narrative, in its early stages, occasionally sacrifices depth for brevity, leaving some relationships and emotional arcs underexplored.

Carey Mulligan's portrayal of Felicia Montealegre emerges as the film's anchor, infusing depth and emotional resonance into the story. The exploration of Bernstein's complex marriage becomes a focal point, with Mulligan delivering a compelling performance that navigates the nuances of a relationship marked by love, tolerance, and eventual tragedy. As the film pivots around the dissolution and revival of their union, Mulligan's prowess shines, elevating the emotional stakes.

Cooper's stylistic choices, particularly the use of black-and-white and color cinematography to signify different eras, do contribute to the film's visual richness. The deliberate shifts in tone and aesthetic capture the evolving periods of Bernstein's life, offering a visual metaphor for the various chapters. However, at times, these stylistic decisions verge on becoming distractions, overshadowing the narrative flow.

The film grapples with the challenge of encompassing an extensive timeline within a limited runtime. While attempting to cover Bernstein's struggles with his sexuality, his marriage, and his musical triumphs, Maestro occasionally sacrifices depth for breadth. Some moments feel truncated, and the transitions between significant phases of Bernstein's life lack the connective tissue needed for a seamless narrative.

Despite these challenges, the latter part of Maestro finds its footing, particularly in portraying Bernstein's later years. The film culminates in a poignant depiction of his enduring love for music, underscored by a mesmerising live performance by the London Symphony Orchestra. These moments, free from the narrative rush, allow the film to breathe and capture the essence of Bernstein's artistic legacy.