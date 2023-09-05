Cher reveals her secrets to looking and feeling young at 77

Renowned singer-actress Cher, known for her timeless beauty and iconic style, recently revealed the secret to her youthful appearance, which according to her is.... drumrolls... her family's amazing genes. At 77 years old, Cher continues to defy the conventional markers of age and radiates vitality.

In a recent episode of Good Morning Britain, Cher humorously acknowledged the role of her family's genetics in maintaining her youthful look. "Genes in my family are pretty amazing. I don't know if not feeling old makes you younger," she stated.

However, it's not just genetics that keeps Cher looking and feeling young. The legendary artist also shared her approach to staying in touch with the times and the importance of socialising with people of different ages.

"I'm not sure. I keep up with the trends, and I have lots of young friends. I have old friends too. Honestly, I'm not trying to feel young, I'm not trying to be young, I am what I am, whatever that means," she explained, underlining the significance of her diverse social circles in keeping her youthful spirit alive.

Cher, known for her iconic fashion choices and signature style, plans to maintain her unique look even as she approaches her 80s. The singer expressed her determination to continue wearing jeans and sporting long hair well into her later years.

"I remember when my friend Paulette and I were talking about when we were going to cut our hair and stop wearing jeans. I can't believe I will be 80 at some point, sooner than I wish. And I will still be wearing my jeans, and I will still be wearing long hair," she affirmed."

Back in May, Cher expressed her disbelief at turning 77, describing it as "ridiculous" because she felt far from old. On Twitter, she playfully questioned when she would start feeling old, adding a touch of humour to the discussion of age. Cher also shared her struggles with Twitter's hashtags, revealing that they posed a challenge due to her dyslexia.

