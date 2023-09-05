Oprah, Dwayne Johnson face backlash over Maui wildfire relief fundraiser

In the wake of the devastating wildfires that swept through Maui, Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson launched a relief fund earlier this week and stepped up to make a significant difference. According to reports, they made an initial $10 million donation and called upon people to raise more money. However, it's worth noting that the relief effort hasn't been without its controversies.

Recent accusations on social media platforms have criticised Oprah for allegedly hiring a private security team for her Hawaii estate while leading the fundraising efforts. Some netizens have questioned the allocation of funds and the effectiveness of the relief initiative. These accusations have generated significant debate and public discussion across platforms.

A widely shared TikTok video on X (formerly known as Twitter) claims that Winfrey hired the private security team before the fires even started with the person saying, “Instead of taking some of that land and housing even a small portion of those displaced people, you hired a private security team to keep them off your land.”

The user also went on to add, “You are so concerned about Maui, that you are asking the American public, most of whom can’t pay their rent right now to donate the money to your fundraiser, instead of actively donating that money and helping.”

Several other videos criticising the fundraiser are doing rounds on social media platforms. Take a look!

The People’s Fund of Maui aims to provide crucial assistance to those affected by the wildfires that claimed the lives of at least 115 people earlier this month and brought widespread devastation to the towns of Kula and Lahaina.

This fund, operating under the Entertainment Industry Foundation, is set to distribute direct cash assistance to the victims of the Maui wildfires. The assistance plan is designed to extend support to anyone over the age of 18 who lost their primary residence in the fires, including both renters and homeowners who reside in the affected properties.

Previously, Oprah, who has been actively engaging with the affected community in recent weeks, expressed her commitment to helping those in need. "I have been meeting with people throughout the community that were impacted by the fires over the last few weeks, asking what they most needed and how I could be of service," Winfrey stated. She emphasised the financial burden faced by survivors and highlighted the resilience of the Maui community.

Dwayne Johnson, who has Samoan heritage and spent part of his childhood in Honolulu, also shared his gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to the relief efforts. He praised the strength and unity of the Maui community, acknowledging the spirit and resilience displayed by the people during these challenging times.

According to the initial announcements, the People’s Fund of Maui was created after consultation with community leaders, elders, and residents, including prominent figures such as Hōkūlani Holt-Padilla, Keali‘i Reichel, Archie Kalepa, Ekolu Lindsey, Kimo Falconer, Tiare Lawrence, Kaimana Brummel, Kaleikoa Ka‘eo, Brian Keaulana, Kaimi Kaneholani, Henohea Kāne, Paele Kiakona, Ed Suwanjindar, Shep Gordon, and actor Jason Momoa.

