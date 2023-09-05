Vijay Deverakonda announces he will donate Rs 10 million from Kushi fee to 100 families

Celebrating the success of his latest film Kushi, Vijay Deverakonda has announced that he will donate Rs 10 million from his film fee to 100 families. Vijay’s Kushi has been doing extremely well at the box office. At a promotional event in Visakhapatnam, Vijay made the noble announcement.

Vijay Deverakonda to donate money to 100 families

Vijay’s latest film Kushi is a massive crowd-puller. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi released in theatres in multiple languages on September 1.

Making the announcement of donation, Vijay said, "You are happy and I am happy. I am thinking of something and I don't know if I can pull it off or whether it's right or wrong. But, if I don't do it, I'll be sleepless. To spread joy with you guys, I will donate Rs 1 crore from my 'Kushi' salary to 100 families. I shall select 100 families in need and present them with a Rs 1 lakh cheque each in the next 10 days. My success, my happiness and my salary should be shared with you all."

He added, "I will share a form on my social media page tomorrow. I still haven't come up with a plan. I will name the form 'Spreading Kushi' or 'Devera family' and send it. If the money helps people to pay their rent or fees or anything, I'd be happy. We will have a success celebration for Kushi in Hyderabad in the next 10 days. Before that, I will try and complete this and help 100 families. Once I complete this, I'd be able to enjoy the success truly."

Kushi: Plot and Cast

Kushi is a romantic drama helmed by Shiva Nirvana. The film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu together for the first time. joined hands for the first time. They played the roles of Viplav and Aradhya, respectively. The film released in theatres on September 1.