CCL 2023 Points Table: Celebrity Cricket League 2023 updated team standings, full schedule

Mumbai Edited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Feb 20, 2023, 02:31 PM IST

Here are the updated points table and current standings on the basis of the ongoing CCL 2023 matches.  Photograph:(Twitter)

Celebrity Cricket League 2023: CCL 2023 started on February 18 and saw many top Indian actors and film stars competing with each other on the cricket ground. Here are the updated points table and current standings on the basis of the ongoing CCL 2023 matches. 

Celebrity Cricket League 2023: Eight teams from eight regional Indian cinema industries lock horns to win the 2023 edition of Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2023. The sportainment (sports + entertainment) league started in 2011 and brings together top stars and actors of Indian cinema to fight it out on the cricket ground. A total of 19 matches will be played during the tournament and the grand finale will be played on March 19. Mumbai Heroes, Karnataka Bulldozers, Chennai Rhinos, Telugu Warriors, Kerala Strikers, Bengal Tigers, Punjab de Sher, and Bhojpuri Dabbangs are the eight teams competing in CCL 2023. Just a few of the well-known performers who will appear in the CCL 2023 include Ritesh Deshmukh, who plays a major role in Mumbai Heroes, Sunil Shetty, Bobby Deol, and countless other Bollywood celebrities. Two well-known South Asian athletes, Kichcha Sudeep and Akhil Akkineni will also compete in CCL 2023.

The venues of the CCL matches for this year are Jaipur, Hyderabad, Raipur, Jodhpur, Bengaluru, and Thiruvananthapuram.

CCL 2023 Points Table: Celebrity Cricket League 2023 Team Standings & Rankings

Pos Team M W L Tied N/R PT NNR
1 Karnataka Bulldozers 1 1 0 0 0 2 -
2 Chennai Rhinos 1 1 0 0 0 2 0
3 Punjab De Sher 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Kerala Strikers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
5 Telugu Warriors 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
6 Bhojpuri Dabanggs 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
7 Bengal Tigers 1 0 1 0 0 0 0
8 Mumbai Heroes 1 0 1 0 0 0 0

Celebrity Cricket League 2023 full schedule, date, time and venue

Date Time (IST) City/State Matches
18-Feb-23 14:30 Bangalore Match 1: Telugu Warriors vs Kerala Strikers
18-Feb-23 19:00 Bangalore Match 2: Chennai Rhinos vs Karnataka Bulldozers
19-Feb-23 14:30 Chandigarh Match 3: Bengal Tigers vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs
19-Feb-23 19:00 Chandigarh Match 4: Mumbai Heroes vs Punjab De Sher
25-Feb-23 14:30 Jaipur Match 5: Telugu Warriors vs Chennai Rhinos
25-Feb-23 19:00 Jaipur Match 6: Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Punjab De Sher
26-Feb-23 14:30 Jaipur Match 7: Kerala Strikers vs Karnataka Bulldozers
26-Feb-23 19:00 Jaipur Match 8: Mumbai Heroes vs Bengal Tigers
04-Mar-23 14:30 Hyderabad Match 9: Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs
04-Mar-23 19:00 Hyderabad Match 10: Bengal Tigers vs Telugu Warriors
05-Mar-23 14:30 Trivandrum Match 11: Karnataka Bulldozers vs Punjab De Sher
05-Mar-23 19:00 Trivandrum Match 12: Mumbai Heroes vs Kerala Strikers
11-Mar-23 14:30 Chennai Match 13: Bengal Tigers vs Karnataka Bulldozers
11-Mar-23 19:00 Chennai Match 14: Mumbai Heroes vs Chennai Rhinos
12-Mar-23 14:30 Hyderabad Match 15: Kerala Strikers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs
12-Mar-23 19:00 Hyderabad Match 16: Telugu Warriors vs Punjab De Sher
18-Mar-23 14:30 Hyderabad Semi-Final 1 vs Semi-Final 4: SF1
18-Mar-23 19:00 Hyderabad Semi-Final 2 vs Semi-Final 3: SF2
19-Mar-23 19:00 Hyderabad Final Match

How to watch Celebrity Cricket League 2023 live in India?

The Celebrity Cricket League's broadcasting rights have been purchased by Zee Entertainment. As a result, India's cricket fans may watch the live broadcast of the CCL T20 tournament in 9 different languages and on 9 separate channels.

Zee Anmol Cinema – Hindi
& Pictures – English
Zee Thirai – Tamil
Zee Cinemalu – Telugu
Zee Picchar – Kannada
Flowers TV – Malayalam
PTC Punjabi – Punjabi
Zee Bangla Cinema – Bangla
Zee Biskope – Bhojpuri

The Zee5 app will offer live coverage of the Celebrity Cricket League in 2023. The Celebrity Cricket League YouTube page will have highlights of the CCL 2023 matches available for viewers as well.

