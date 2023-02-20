CCL 2023 Points Table: Celebrity Cricket League 2023 updated team standings, full schedule

Celebrity Cricket League 2023: Eight teams from eight regional Indian cinema industries lock horns to win the 2023 edition of Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2023. The sportainment (sports + entertainment) league started in 2011 and brings together top stars and actors of Indian cinema to fight it out on the cricket ground. A total of 19 matches will be played during the tournament and the grand finale will be played on March 19. Mumbai Heroes, Karnataka Bulldozers, Chennai Rhinos, Telugu Warriors, Kerala Strikers, Bengal Tigers, Punjab de Sher, and Bhojpuri Dabbangs are the eight teams competing in CCL 2023. Just a few of the well-known performers who will appear in the CCL 2023 include Ritesh Deshmukh, who plays a major role in Mumbai Heroes, Sunil Shetty, Bobby Deol, and countless other Bollywood celebrities. Two well-known South Asian athletes, Kichcha Sudeep and Akhil Akkineni will also compete in CCL 2023.