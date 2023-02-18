Celebrity Cricket League 2023: CCL full schedule, fixture, squad, date, time, venue & livestreaming details
Celebrity Cricket League 2023: CCL 2023 starts on February 18, when top Indian actors and film stars will lock horns on the cricket ground. Here are all the details about the upcoming sports event, including the full schedule, squad, dates, timings, venues and information about livestream channels
Celebrity Cricket League 2023: Eight teams from eight regional Indian cinema industries are all set to lock horns to win the 2023 edition of Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2023. The sportainment league started in 2011, brings together top stars and actors of Indian cinema to fight it out on the cricket ground. A total of 19 matches will be played during the tournament and the grand finale will be played on 19th March. Mumbai Heroes, Karnataka Bulldozers, Chennai Rhinos, Telugu Warriors, Kerala Strikers, Bengal Tigers, Punjab de Sher, and Bhojpuri Dabbangs are the eight teams competing in CCL 2023. Just a few of the well-known performers who will appear in the CCL 2023 include Ritesh Deshmukh, who plays the major character in Mumbai Heroes, Sunil Shetty, Bobby Deol, and countless other Bollywood celebrities. Two well-known South Asian athletes, Kichcha Sudeep and Akhil Akkineni, will also compete in CCL 2023.
The venues of the CCL matches for this year are Jaipur, Hyderabad, Raipur, Jodhpur, Bengaluru, and Thiruvananthapuram.
Celebrity Cricket League 2023 full schedule, date, time and venue
|Date
|Time (IST)
|City/State
|Matches
|18-Feb-23
|14:30
|Bangalore
|Match 1: Telugu Warriors vs Kerala Strikers
|18-Feb-23
|19:00
|Bangalore
|Match 2: Chennai Rhinos vs Karnataka Bulldozers
|19-Feb-23
|14:30
|Chandigarh
|Match 3: Bengal Tigers vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs
|19-Feb-23
|19:00
|Chandigarh
|Match 4: Mumbai Heroes vs Pubjab De Sher
|25-Feb-23
|14:30
|Jaipur
|Match 5: Telugu Warriors vs Chennai Rhinos
|25-Feb-23
|19:00
|Jaipur
|Match 6: Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Punjab De Sher
|26-Feb-23
|14:30
|Jaipur
|Match 7: Kerala Strikers vs Karnataka Bulldozers
|26-Feb-23
|19:00
|Jaipur
|Match 8: Mumbai Heroes vs Bengal Tigers
|04-Mar-23
|14:30
|Hyderabad
|Match 9: Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs
|04-Mar-23
|19:00
|Hyderabad
|Match 10: Bengal Tigers vs Telugu Warriors
|05-Mar-23
|14:30
|Trivandrum
|Match 11: Karnataka Bulldozers vs Punjab De Sher
|05-Mar-23
|19:00
|Trivandrum
|Match 12: Mumbai Heroes vs Kerala Strikers
|11-Mar-23
|14:30
|Chennai
|Match 13: Bengal Tigers vs Karnataka Bulldozers
|11-Mar-23
|19:00
|Chennai
|Match 14: Mumbai Heroes vs Chennai Rhinos
|12-Mar-23
|14:30
|Hyderabad
|Match 15: Kerala Strikers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs
|12-Mar-23
|19:00
|Hyderabad
|Match 16: Telugu Warriors vs Punjab De Sher
|18-Mar-23
|14:30
|Hyderabad
|Semi Final 1 vs Semi Final 4: SF1
|18-Mar-23
|19:00
|Hyderabad
|Semi Final 2 vs Semi Final 3: SF2
|19-Mar-23
|19:00
|Hyderabad
|Final Match
How to watch Celebrity Cricket League 2023 live in India?
The Celebrity Cricket League's broadcasting rights have been purchased by Zee Entertainment. As a result, India's cricket fans may watch the live broadcast of the CCL T20 tournament in 9 different languages and on 9 separate channels.
Zee Anmol Cinema – Hindi
& Pictures – English
Zee Thirai – Tamil
Zee Cinemalu – Telugu
Zee Picchar – Kannada
Flowers TV – Malayalam
PTC Punjabi – Punjabi
Zee Bangla Cinema – Bangla
Zee Biskope – Bhojpuri
The Zee5 app will offer live coverage of the Celebrity Cricket League in 2023. The Celebrity Cricket League YouTube page will have highlights of the CCL 2023 matches available for viewers as well.
Teams, industries, state, captain and sponsor/owner of Celebrity Cricket League 2023
|Teams
|Industry
|State
|Captains
|Sponsors/Owners
|Karnataka Bulldozers
|Kannada/Sandalwood
|Karnataka
|Pradeep
|Ashok Kheny
|Mumbai Heroes
|Hindi/Bollywood
|Maharashtra
|Riteish Deshmukh
|Sohail Khan
|Bengal Tigers
|Bengali
|West Bengal
|Jisshu Sengupta
|Boney Kapoor
|Telugu Warriors
|Telugu/Tollywood
|Andhra Pradesh,
|Akkineni Akhil
|Sachiin Joshi
|Kerala Strikers
|Malayalam
|Kerala
|Kunchacko Boban
|Mohan Lal, Rajkumar, Sripriya
|Chennai Rhinos
|Tamil
|Tamil Nadu
|Arya
|K. Ganga Prasad
|Bhojpuri Dabbangs
|Bhojpuri
|Uttar Pradesh, Bihar
|Manoj Tiwari
|Anand Bihari, Manoj Tiwari
|Punjab De Sher
|Punjabi
|Punjab
|Sonu Sood
|Navraj Hans, Puneet Singh
Squads of all teams of Celebrity Cricket League 2023
Karnataka Bulldozers
Pradeep, Rajeev H, Sudeep Kiccha, Suneel Rao, Jayram Karthik, Prathap, Prasanna, Shiva Rajkumar, Ganesh, Krishna, Sourav Lokesh, Chandan, Arjun Yogi, Nirup Bhandari, Nanda Kishore, and Sagar Gowda.
Bhojpuri Dabbangs
Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Vikrant Singh, Aditya Ojha, Asgar Khan, Ayaz Khan, Jay Yadav, Vikas Singh Virappan, Ajhoy Sharma, Shailesh Sinha, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Parvesh Lal Yadav, Uday Tiwari, Anshuman Singh Rajpoot, Khesari Lal Yadav, Vikas Jha, Baivaw Rai, and Sudhir Singh.
Bengal Tigers
Uday, Indrasish, Mohan, Suman, Joy, Joe, Yusuf, Jeetu Kamal, Jammy, Ratnadip Ghosh, Ananda Chowdhury, Sandy, Aditya Roy Banerjee, Arman Ahamed, Manty, Rahul Mazumdar, Gaurav Chakrabarty, Boney, and Sourav Das.
Mumbai Heroes
Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Sohail Khan, Bobby Deol, Jay Bhanushali, Saqib Saleem, Shabir Ahluwalia, Raja Bherwani, Sharad Kelkar, Apoorva Lakhia, Sameer Kochar, Sidhant Muley, Madhav Deochake, Freddie Daruwala, Vatsal Sheth, Adarsh Balakrishna, Rajniesh Dugali, Nishant Dahiya, Navdeep Tomar, Sandeep Juwatkar, Jatin Sarna, and Amit Sial.
Chennai Rhinos
Arya, Vishnu Vishal, Jiiva, Vikranth, Shantanu, Prithivi, Ashok Selvan, Kalai Arasan, Mirchi Shiva, Bharath Niwas, Ramana, Satya, Dasarathan, Sharan, Aadhav, and Balasaravanan.
Kerala Strikers
Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Rajeev Pillai, Unni Mukundam, Arjun Nandakumar, Indrajit Sukumaran, Siddharath Menon, Manikuttan, Vijay Yesudas, Shafeeq Rahman, Vivek Gopan, Saiju Kurup, Vinu Mohan, Nikhil K Menon, Prajod Kalabhavan, Antony Pepe, Jean Paul Lal, Sanju Shivaram, Siju Wilson, and Prashanth Alexander.
Punjab de Sher
Sonu Sood, Jimmy Shergil, Ayushmann Khurrana, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon, Jassie Gill, Rahul Dev, Gavie Chahal, Dev Kharoud, Gulzar Chahar, Babbal Rai, Aryaman Sapru, Navraj Hans, Yuvraj Hans, Mukul Dev, Arjan Bajwa, and Harmeet Singh.
Telugu Warriors
Akhil Akkineni, Sachin Joshi, Ashvin Babu, Dharam, Aadarsh, Nanda Kishore, Nikhil, Raghu, Samrat, Taraka Ratna, Tarun, Vishwa, Prince, Sushanth, Khayyum, and Harish.