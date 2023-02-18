CCL 2023 live streaming: When and where to watch Celebrity Cricket League live in India on mobile & TV?

CCL 2023 live streaming: The biggest sportainment event of the country kicked off on Saturday, February 18. The Celebrity Cricket League this year comprises 8 teams from 8 different regional film industries. CCL first started in 2011, when film stars and actors gather to battle it out. All 8 teams of CCL 2023 are Mumbai Heroes, Karnataka Bulldozers, Chennai Rhinos, Telugu Warriors, Kerala Strikers, Bengal Tigers, Punjab de Sher, and Bhojpuri Dabbangs. Ritesh Deshmukh, who plays the lead role in Mumbai Heroes, Sunil Shetty, Bobby Deol, and numerous more Bollywood stars are just a few of the well-known actors who will appear in the CCL 2023. Kichcha Sudeep and Akhil Akkineni, two prominent South Asian athletes, will also participate in CCL 2023.

A total of 19 matches will be played in this season of CCL across major cities of India including Jaipur, Hyderabad, Raipur, Jodhpur, Bengaluru, and Thiruvananthapuram.

How to watch Celebrity Cricket League 2023 live in India?

The Celebrity Cricket League's broadcasting rights have been purchased by Zee Entertainment. As a result, India's cricket fans may watch the live broadcast of the CCL T20 tournament in 9 different languages and on 9 separate channels.

Zee Anmol Cinema – Hindi

& Pictures – English

Zee Thirai – Tamil

Zee Cinemalu – Telugu

Zee Picchar – Kannada

Flowers TV – Malayalam

PTC Punjabi – Punjabi

Zee Bangla Cinema – Bangla

Zee Biskope – Bhojpuri

The Zee5 app will offer live coverage of the Celebrity Cricket League in 2023. The Celebrity Cricket League YouTube page will have highlights of the CCL 2023 matches available for viewers as well.

Celebrity Cricket League 2023 full schedule, date, time and venue

Date Time (IST) City/State Matches 18-Feb-23 14:30 Bangalore Match 1: Telugu Warriors vs Kerala Strikers 18-Feb-23 19:00 Bangalore Match 2: Chennai Rhinos vs Karnataka Bulldozers 19-Feb-23 14:30 Chandigarh Match 3: Bengal Tigers vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs 19-Feb-23 19:00 Chandigarh Match 4: Mumbai Heroes vs Pubjab De Sher 25-Feb-23 14:30 Jaipur Match 5: Telugu Warriors vs Chennai Rhinos 25-Feb-23 19:00 Jaipur Match 6: Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Punjab De Sher 26-Feb-23 14:30 Jaipur Match 7: Kerala Strikers vs Karnataka Bulldozers 26-Feb-23 19:00 Jaipur Match 8: Mumbai Heroes vs Bengal Tigers 04-Mar-23 14:30 Hyderabad Match 9: Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs 04-Mar-23 19:00 Hyderabad Match 10: Bengal Tigers vs Telugu Warriors 05-Mar-23 14:30 Trivandrum Match 11: Karnataka Bulldozers vs Punjab De Sher 05-Mar-23 19:00 Trivandrum Match 12: Mumbai Heroes vs Kerala Strikers 11-Mar-23 14:30 Chennai Match 13: Bengal Tigers vs Karnataka Bulldozers 11-Mar-23 19:00 Chennai Match 14: Mumbai Heroes vs Chennai Rhinos 12-Mar-23 14:30 Hyderabad Match 15: Kerala Strikers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs 12-Mar-23 19:00 Hyderabad Match 16: Telugu Warriors vs Punjab De Sher 18-Mar-23 14:30 Hyderabad Semi Final 1 vs Semi Final 4: SF1 18-Mar-23 19:00 Hyderabad Semi Final 2 vs Semi Final 3: SF2 19-Mar-23 19:00 Hyderabad Final Match

Teams, industries, state, captain and sponsor/owner of Celebrity Cricket League 2023

Teams Industry State Captains Sponsors/Owners Karnataka Bulldozers Kannada/Sandalwood Karnataka Pradeep Ashok Kheny Mumbai Heroes Hindi/Bollywood Maharashtra Riteish Deshmukh Sohail Khan Bengal Tigers Bengali West Bengal Jisshu Sengupta Boney Kapoor Telugu Warriors Telugu/Tollywood Andhra Pradesh, Akkineni Akhil Sachiin Joshi Kerala Strikers Malayalam Kerala Kunchacko Boban Mohan Lal, Rajkumar, Sripriya Chennai Rhinos Tamil Tamil Nadu Arya K. Ganga Prasad Bhojpuri Dabbangs Bhojpuri Uttar Pradesh, Bihar Manoj Tiwari Anand Bihari, Manoj Tiwari Punjab De Sher Punjabi Punjab Sonu Sood Navraj Hans, Puneet Singh

Squads of all teams of Celebrity Cricket League 2023

Karnataka Bulldozers

Pradeep, Rajeev H, Sudeep Kiccha, Suneel Rao, Jayram Karthik, Prathap, Prasanna, Shiva Rajkumar, Ganesh, Krishna, Sourav Lokesh, Chandan, Arjun Yogi, Nirup Bhandari, Nanda Kishore, and Sagar Gowda.

Bhojpuri Dabbangs

Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Vikrant Singh, Aditya Ojha, Asgar Khan, Ayaz Khan, Jay Yadav, Vikas Singh Virappan, Ajhoy Sharma, Shailesh Sinha, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Parvesh Lal Yadav, Uday Tiwari, Anshuman Singh Rajpoot, Khesari Lal Yadav, Vikas Jha, Baivaw Rai, and Sudhir Singh.

Bengal Tigers

Uday, Indrasish, Mohan, Suman, Joy, Joe, Yusuf, Jeetu Kamal, Jammy, Ratnadip Ghosh, Ananda Chowdhury, Sandy, Aditya Roy Banerjee, Arman Ahamed, Manty, Rahul Mazumdar, Gaurav Chakrabarty, Boney, and Sourav Das.

Mumbai Heroes

Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Sohail Khan, Bobby Deol, Jay Bhanushali, Saqib Saleem, Shabir Ahluwalia, Raja Bherwani, Sharad Kelkar, Apoorva Lakhia, Sameer Kochar, Sidhant Muley, Madhav Deochake, Freddie Daruwala, Vatsal Sheth, Adarsh Balakrishna, Rajniesh Dugali, Nishant Dahiya, Navdeep Tomar, Sandeep Juwatkar, Jatin Sarna, and Amit Sial.

Chennai Rhinos

Arya, Vishnu Vishal, Jiiva, Vikranth, Shantanu, Prithivi, Ashok Selvan, Kalai Arasan, Mirchi Shiva, Bharath Niwas, Ramana, Satya, Dasarathan, Sharan, Aadhav, and Balasaravanan.

Kerala Strikers

Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Rajeev Pillai, Unni Mukundam, Arjun Nandakumar, Indrajit Sukumaran, Siddharath Menon, Manikuttan, Vijay Yesudas, Shafeeq Rahman, Vivek Gopan, Saiju Kurup, Vinu Mohan, Nikhil K Menon, Prajod Kalabhavan, Antony Pepe, Jean Paul Lal, Sanju Shivaram, Siju Wilson, and Prashanth Alexander.

Punjab de Sher

Sonu Sood, Jimmy Shergil, Ayushmann Khurrana, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon, Jassie Gill, Rahul Dev, Gavie Chahal, Dev Kharoud, Gulzar Chahar, Babbal Rai, Aryaman Sapru, Navraj Hans, Yuvraj Hans, Mukul Dev, Arjan Bajwa, and Harmeet Singh.