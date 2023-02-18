CCL 2023 live streaming: When and where to watch Celebrity Cricket League live in India on mobile & TV?
CCL 2023 live streaming: Celebrity Cricket League 2023 starts on February 18, where 8 teams from 8 regional film industries will lock horns to win the tournament. All details about the CCL 2023, including information about live-streaming and broadcast channels, are given in the article
CCL 2023 live streaming: The biggest sportainment event of the country kicked off on Saturday, February 18. The Celebrity Cricket League this year comprises 8 teams from 8 different regional film industries. CCL first started in 2011, when film stars and actors gather to battle it out. All 8 teams of CCL 2023 are Mumbai Heroes, Karnataka Bulldozers, Chennai Rhinos, Telugu Warriors, Kerala Strikers, Bengal Tigers, Punjab de Sher, and Bhojpuri Dabbangs. Ritesh Deshmukh, who plays the lead role in Mumbai Heroes, Sunil Shetty, Bobby Deol, and numerous more Bollywood stars are just a few of the well-known actors who will appear in the CCL 2023. Kichcha Sudeep and Akhil Akkineni, two prominent South Asian athletes, will also participate in CCL 2023.
A total of 19 matches will be played in this season of CCL across major cities of India including Jaipur, Hyderabad, Raipur, Jodhpur, Bengaluru, and Thiruvananthapuram.
How to watch Celebrity Cricket League 2023 live in India?
The Celebrity Cricket League's broadcasting rights have been purchased by Zee Entertainment. As a result, India's cricket fans may watch the live broadcast of the CCL T20 tournament in 9 different languages and on 9 separate channels.
Zee Anmol Cinema – Hindi
& Pictures – English
Zee Thirai – Tamil
Zee Cinemalu – Telugu
Zee Picchar – Kannada
Flowers TV – Malayalam
PTC Punjabi – Punjabi
Zee Bangla Cinema – Bangla
Zee Biskope – Bhojpuri
The Zee5 app will offer live coverage of the Celebrity Cricket League in 2023. The Celebrity Cricket League YouTube page will have highlights of the CCL 2023 matches available for viewers as well.
Celebrity Cricket League 2023 full schedule, date, time and venue
|Date
|Time (IST)
|City/State
|Matches
|18-Feb-23
|14:30
|Bangalore
|Match 1: Telugu Warriors vs Kerala Strikers
|18-Feb-23
|19:00
|Bangalore
|Match 2: Chennai Rhinos vs Karnataka Bulldozers
|19-Feb-23
|14:30
|Chandigarh
|Match 3: Bengal Tigers vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs
|19-Feb-23
|19:00
|Chandigarh
|Match 4: Mumbai Heroes vs Pubjab De Sher
|25-Feb-23
|14:30
|Jaipur
|Match 5: Telugu Warriors vs Chennai Rhinos
|25-Feb-23
|19:00
|Jaipur
|Match 6: Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Punjab De Sher
|26-Feb-23
|14:30
|Jaipur
|Match 7: Kerala Strikers vs Karnataka Bulldozers
|26-Feb-23
|19:00
|Jaipur
|Match 8: Mumbai Heroes vs Bengal Tigers
|04-Mar-23
|14:30
|Hyderabad
|Match 9: Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs
|04-Mar-23
|19:00
|Hyderabad
|Match 10: Bengal Tigers vs Telugu Warriors
|05-Mar-23
|14:30
|Trivandrum
|Match 11: Karnataka Bulldozers vs Punjab De Sher
|05-Mar-23
|19:00
|Trivandrum
|Match 12: Mumbai Heroes vs Kerala Strikers
|11-Mar-23
|14:30
|Chennai
|Match 13: Bengal Tigers vs Karnataka Bulldozers
|11-Mar-23
|19:00
|Chennai
|Match 14: Mumbai Heroes vs Chennai Rhinos
|12-Mar-23
|14:30
|Hyderabad
|Match 15: Kerala Strikers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs
|12-Mar-23
|19:00
|Hyderabad
|Match 16: Telugu Warriors vs Punjab De Sher
|18-Mar-23
|14:30
|Hyderabad
|Semi Final 1 vs Semi Final 4: SF1
|18-Mar-23
|19:00
|Hyderabad
|Semi Final 2 vs Semi Final 3: SF2
|19-Mar-23
|19:00
|Hyderabad
|Final Match
Teams, industries, state, captain and sponsor/owner of Celebrity Cricket League 2023
|Teams
|Industry
|State
|Captains
|Sponsors/Owners
|Karnataka Bulldozers
|Kannada/Sandalwood
|Karnataka
|Pradeep
|Ashok Kheny
|Mumbai Heroes
|Hindi/Bollywood
|Maharashtra
|Riteish Deshmukh
|Sohail Khan
|Bengal Tigers
|Bengali
|West Bengal
|Jisshu Sengupta
|Boney Kapoor
|Telugu Warriors
|Telugu/Tollywood
|Andhra Pradesh,
|Akkineni Akhil
|Sachiin Joshi
|Kerala Strikers
|Malayalam
|Kerala
|Kunchacko Boban
|Mohan Lal, Rajkumar, Sripriya
|Chennai Rhinos
|Tamil
|Tamil Nadu
|Arya
|K. Ganga Prasad
|Bhojpuri Dabbangs
|Bhojpuri
|Uttar Pradesh, Bihar
|Manoj Tiwari
|Anand Bihari, Manoj Tiwari
|Punjab De Sher
|Punjabi
|Punjab
|Sonu Sood
|Navraj Hans, Puneet Singh
Squads of all teams of Celebrity Cricket League 2023
Karnataka Bulldozers
Pradeep, Rajeev H, Sudeep Kiccha, Suneel Rao, Jayram Karthik, Prathap, Prasanna, Shiva Rajkumar, Ganesh, Krishna, Sourav Lokesh, Chandan, Arjun Yogi, Nirup Bhandari, Nanda Kishore, and Sagar Gowda.
Bhojpuri Dabbangs
Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Vikrant Singh, Aditya Ojha, Asgar Khan, Ayaz Khan, Jay Yadav, Vikas Singh Virappan, Ajhoy Sharma, Shailesh Sinha, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Parvesh Lal Yadav, Uday Tiwari, Anshuman Singh Rajpoot, Khesari Lal Yadav, Vikas Jha, Baivaw Rai, and Sudhir Singh.
Bengal Tigers
Uday, Indrasish, Mohan, Suman, Joy, Joe, Yusuf, Jeetu Kamal, Jammy, Ratnadip Ghosh, Ananda Chowdhury, Sandy, Aditya Roy Banerjee, Arman Ahamed, Manty, Rahul Mazumdar, Gaurav Chakrabarty, Boney, and Sourav Das.
Mumbai Heroes
Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Sohail Khan, Bobby Deol, Jay Bhanushali, Saqib Saleem, Shabir Ahluwalia, Raja Bherwani, Sharad Kelkar, Apoorva Lakhia, Sameer Kochar, Sidhant Muley, Madhav Deochake, Freddie Daruwala, Vatsal Sheth, Adarsh Balakrishna, Rajniesh Dugali, Nishant Dahiya, Navdeep Tomar, Sandeep Juwatkar, Jatin Sarna, and Amit Sial.
Chennai Rhinos
Arya, Vishnu Vishal, Jiiva, Vikranth, Shantanu, Prithivi, Ashok Selvan, Kalai Arasan, Mirchi Shiva, Bharath Niwas, Ramana, Satya, Dasarathan, Sharan, Aadhav, and Balasaravanan.
Kerala Strikers
Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Rajeev Pillai, Unni Mukundam, Arjun Nandakumar, Indrajit Sukumaran, Siddharath Menon, Manikuttan, Vijay Yesudas, Shafeeq Rahman, Vivek Gopan, Saiju Kurup, Vinu Mohan, Nikhil K Menon, Prajod Kalabhavan, Antony Pepe, Jean Paul Lal, Sanju Shivaram, Siju Wilson, and Prashanth Alexander.
Punjab de Sher
Sonu Sood, Jimmy Shergil, Ayushmann Khurrana, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon, Jassie Gill, Rahul Dev, Gavie Chahal, Dev Kharoud, Gulzar Chahar, Babbal Rai, Aryaman Sapru, Navraj Hans, Yuvraj Hans, Mukul Dev, Arjan Bajwa, and Harmeet Singh.
Telugu Warriors
Akhil Akkineni, Sachin Joshi, Ashvin Babu, Dharam, Aadarsh, Nanda Kishore, Nikhil, Raghu, Samrat, Taraka Ratna, Tarun, Vishwa, Prince, Sushanth, Khayyum, and Harish.