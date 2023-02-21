CCL 2023: Akhil Akkineni's power-packed inning stuns Kerala Strikers by scoring 91 runs in 30 balls

Celebrity Cricket League 2023: The captain of Telugu Warriors and Telugu superstar, Akhil Akkineni stuns everyone with his batting skills in the latest match of CCL between Kerala Strikers vs. Telugu Warriors. He led from the front in a brutal assault on the Kerala Strikers on Day 2 of the ongoing Celebrity Cricket League. So far, Akhil had made the highest score in the tournament among all the other stars. The 28-year-old opened the batting and only in the end did Kerala get the better of him. He single-handedly got the Telugu warriors to a significant total.

His batting form soon became the talk of the town and he took over the internet with people reacting to his skills.

This award also should be given to Akhil Akkineni for his fantastic batting. — Suresh KV (@Sureshkv007) February 19, 2023 ×

Akhil Akkineni smashed 91(30) & 65*(19) vs Kerala Strikers in CCL. — Faiz Fazel (@theFaizFazel) February 19, 2023 ×

Akhil was put to bat against the Kerala Strikers, and he soon proved why it was a wrong call by their rivals. The Telugu Warriors captain was at his imperious best, scoring 91 off just 30 balls. He scored more than 60 per cent of his team’s runs in the first innings. The Warriors backed by his knock reached 154 in their 10 overs.