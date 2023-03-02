BTS' RM's personal information leaked by Korea railroad employee, Big Hit to take strict action

Just two months after the personal details of BTS member RM were leaked by a temple monk, his privacy has again been invaded. Recently, it was revealed that an employee of the South Korean railway company (Korail) had taken out some personal details of the K-pop star, like his home address and telephone number. And more shockingly, the employee has been taking out the details of the pop star since 2019.



Big Hit reaction on this:



After the shocking news took the internet by storm, BIG Hit entertainment was quick to react to the shocking news as they revealed that they would take the necessary action against the employee for stealing RM's personal info.



RM has also reacted to the news by sharing the screen grab of the article with a simple emoji.



What Korail has said:

Bighit will be taking action against the Korail employee for stealing and looking at RM’s personal info



As per the news outlet, SBS, the Korail employee was found guilty of searching RM's personal information in the company’s passenger database during an internal audit.



''I simply looked at it because I was curious. I am reflecting on my mistakes.'' KORAIL employee said.



After the investigation, they found out that the employee has been doing this since 2019 and in the period of three years, they have looked at the RM's profile over 18 times.



ARMY reacted to the online leak:



Reacting to the news, one Twitter user wrote, ''Where is the privacy? what bout his safety? it was genuinely in 3 years. that’s crazy??? someone who invades privacy, better immediately take action for legal action, it’s not worth to be left alone. namjoon doesn’t deserve it.”



Another wrote, ''at the very least, 3 years in jail please.''



''Thank you bighit let’s hope this doesn’t happen again 😠'' the third user wrote.



Not the first time for RM:



In January, BTS RM was left disappointed after some of his personal chats with the chief monk of the Hwaeomsa Temple in Mount Jirisan was leaked online. Reacting to the situation, the K-pop star wrote, "I appreciated the time that you took to talk with me, but who knew you would be going to reporters about it, Next time, I will visit a different temple in quiet privacy.''

J-Hope to join the military soon:

Meanwhile, BTS member J-Hope is the second K-pop star of the famous pop group who will start his military service soon. Last week, the pop-group agency Big Hit Entertainment released a statement announcing that J-hope, who is also the main choreographer of the group, has started his military enlistment process.