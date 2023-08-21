BTS leader RM misses his K pop band, chats about stress and weight gain with fans

BTS member RM who also happens to be the leader of the K-pop group recently opened up about being stressed and gaining weight as a result of that. In a chat with fans on the Weverse channel, RM revealed that he missed his band BTS. Two members of the band are currently enlisted with Korea’s military while others have been busy with their solo careers. BTS comprises of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V aka Kim Taehyung and Jungkook, and RM.

A user on micro-blogging site X (formerly known as Twitter) thanked the BTS leader to take out time to chat with them and said, “I was stressed because of a test, thank you for coming.” To this, RM said, “It is okay, I was like that too. Even at 30, every day is a test." Then when another fan wrote, "But I seriously miss BTS", RM responded, "I miss (BTS) too."

A person asked him, "Namjoon, how are you feeling these days?" He replied, "It's an eventful year. But my specialty is optimism. I have so much love." A comment read, "I keep gaining weight. What do I have to do? I am in trouble." The BTS leader said, "It's okay, it always comes and goes (the weight), just look at me."

When asked about his plans to work out, he said he will “exercise soon”. RM also informed fans that he will skip lunch. He revealed he’s watched a film titled Phantom Thread recently and these days his “favourite song” is by John Caroll Kirby.

