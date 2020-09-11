BTS drops teaser for their upcoming concert film ‘Break the Silence: The Movie’

After wooing the audience with their latest music video ‘Dynamite’, the Korean pop band group BTS are here with a new teaser for their upcoming concert film, ‘Break the Silence: The Movie’.

The concert film will document last year’s massive Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour. The film will hit theaters on September 24.

The teaser video features the band introducing themselves — Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin, V and RM — in front of a camera, where they begin to tell each of their personal stories.

You can also see a mashup of videos from their concert tour as they ride in cars, walk in parks and etc.

‘Break the Silence: the Movie’ marks BTS’ fourth film. They first released 2019’s Bring the Soul: the Movie which documented last year’s tour travel across Los Angeles, Chicago and New York — and across the world to São Paulo, London, Paris, Osaka, Shizuoka, Riyadh and Seoul.

