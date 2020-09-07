Watch: Tiger Shroff dances to BTS’ hit single 'Dynamite'

Seems like our very owb Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is a fan of Korean pop band BTS. He was recently seen dancing on BTS’ hit single ‘Dynamite’ that has broken records for all the right reasons -- it’s their first English single and a fun one too!

Tiger was seen dancing to Dynamite as he shared the video and wrote, “Anyone else in love with bts’ new single! #dynamite @bts_bighit. bighitofficial @BTS_twt.”

BTS’ first English-only single ‘Dynamite’ was released on August 21 on YouTube.

The music video of ‘Dynamite’ became the most watched video on YouTube in the first 24 hours by getting 98.3 million views. It beat Blackpink’s ‘How You Like That’ which had garnered 86.3 million views in a day. The music video has 306 million views at the time of writing.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff’s next project is ‘Heropanti 2’, a sequel to his debut film ‘Heropanti’ (2014). It is scheduled to be released on July 16, 2021.