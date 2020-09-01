BTS becomes the first Korean band to debut at No 1 at Billboard chart with 'Dynamite'

With their new single 'Dynamite' BTS has created history. The song has topped the Billboard Hot 100 singles charts in the United States- a first for a K-pop band to debut at No 1.



The song is the first all-English language single from BTS and has earned so far 33.9 million US streams and 300,000 sales in its first week, according to Nielsen Music data. The band also scored the biggest digital sales week in nearly three years since Taylor Swift`s 'Look What You Made Me Do' in September 2017.



The Billboard Hot 100 singles chart combines US streaming, radio airplay and sales data.



Undoubtedly the most popular K-pop band of all time, BTS was formed in 2013 and comprises of seven members. BTS has spearheaded the K-Pop drive into the United States over the past three years with catchy, upbeat music.



The only other South Korean musician to have made it to the top of Billboards was artist PSY. He had ranked No 2 Hot 100 best with his viral hit 'Gangnam Style' in 2012.

Although the band had previously broken into the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, reaching the No 4 spot with its March release 'On,' Monday marked the first time it debuted at No 1.



The band on Sunday performed at the MTV Video Music Awards show for the first time and won four trophies, including best group and best pop group.

(With inputs from Reuters)