Ranveer Singh's old video creates buzz amid Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift controversy

Ranveer Singh is in the news, not for his latest film Dhurandhar but for an old interview. In the old interview, which has now gone viral on social media, Ranveer has spoken about extended work hours on film sets. His viral comment comes amid a raging debate around 8 hour work shift on film sets. Earlier this year, Ranveer's wife, actress Deepika Padukone, stirred controversy after she walked out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit when her demand for 8-hour work shift was not met. Deepika also had other demands that the makers could not agree to.

Ranveer Singh's old clip sparks buzz

In 2022, Faridoon Shahryar of Bollywood Hungama interviewed the actor Ranveer Singh, asking about his viewpoint on the work ethic and working hours in the film industry. In reply to this, Singh said, “A lot of times, people complain to me that you’re messing things up for everyone. You sometimes shoot 10–12 hours in an 8-hour shift, so we also have to do it.”

The actor also added, “But ab 8 ghanta mein woh cheez jo hum chahte hain, woh nahi bani toh theek hai na. Aap karlo thodi si zyada shooting. I’m not that kind of partner who sees it as a transaction. (But if what we want isn’t achieved in 8 hours, then it’s fine. You can do a little extra shooting).”

Deepika Padukone's remark on 8-hour work shifts

The debate over the 8-hour work shift following Deepika Padukone's exit from big-budget films has been a hot topic in the Indian film industry this year. It all started when she exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit due to a disagreement over exceeding work hours after stepping into a new phase of her life as a mother. Triptii Dimri eventually took over the role.

The debate got momentum again months later when Deepika exited from the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Many of her critics felt it was inflexible and unachievable in the film industry, and termed her exit as ‘unprofessional’, while some netizens backed her while saying that there is a need to balance work life after becoming a new mother.

Journalist responds to old viral interview

Meanwhile, as controversy erupted on social media over Ranveer's old interview, journalist Faridoon Shahryar responded to an X handle which carried the clip and wrote, “This is completely wrong. I conducted this interview 3 years back. It has nothing to do with dhurandhar and Deepika.”

“All I am saying is that this is an interview conducted three years back. It has nothing to do with dhurandhar and Deepika. You are misrepresenting," he added.

