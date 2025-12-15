/Dhurandhar box office report: Aditya Dhar's directorial mints Rs 350 crore in 10 days

Aditya Dhar's directorial Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, was released in cinemas on December 5 and since then has been unstoppable at the box office. Within ten days, the action-thriller has minted Rs 350 crore. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Rakesh Bedi, and R. Madhavan, among others.

Box office report of Dhurandhar

According to a report by Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has minted Rs 350 crore in ten days. On the 10th day, the film had seen slight growth, ie, collecting Rs 58 crore, compared to the 9th day, which had minted only Rs 53 crore.

The worldwide collection of Dhurandhar is Rs 530.75 crore, and the overseas collection of the film is Rs 110 crore. While the gross collection of the film is Rs 420.75 crore. On Sunday, December 14, i.e., the 10th day, the action-thriller had an overall 76.84% in Hindi occupancy.

Why has Dhurandhar been banned in Gulf countries?

Reportedly, Dhurandhar has been blocked from release in Gulf countries over its content. However, this is not the first time Gulf countries have banned Indian films because of their content and perceived anti-Pakistan stance. Aditya Dhar's has reportedly been banned from release in countries like Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Bollywood Hungama has learned that the movie has not been released in Gulf countries or the UAE/GCC belt. However, it has been said that the makers tried to get clearance for the movie; unfortunately, they didn't get approval.

The Gulf region, home to many Indian migrants, is one of the crucial markets for Indian films and plays a major role in box office numbers. However, this ban would hamper the overall net collection of the movie.

All about Dhurandhar

Written and directed by Dhar, who famously helmed URI: The Surgical Strike, Dhurandhar revolves around India's secret mission. A man named Jaskirat Singh Rangi, with a new name, Hamza Ali Mazari, is sent to the Lyari town of Karachi, a place inhabited by gangsters such as Rehman Dakait and others. Using his clever tactics, he soon becomes the close ally of Dakait and gains entry into the inner circles of the gangsters and their corrupt world.