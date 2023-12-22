Yearender 2023: From Atlee to Karan Boolani, here are debut directors who made a mark

From engaging narratives to inventive storytelling, these newcomers infused the film industry with fresh perspectives. They not only made an impactful beginning but also laid the foundation for promising careers in filmmaking. As we bid farewell to the year, let's celebrate these talented makers who stepped into the directorial limelight for the first time and stunned us with their work.

Atlee - Jawan

Renowned for directing Tamil blockbusters such as Bigil (2019) and Theri (2016), Atlee ventured into Hindi cinema with his directorial debut, Jawan. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara in key roles, the film not only lived up to the director's track record but also emerged as a colossal success at the box office breaking several records.

Abhishek Sinha - Tumse Na Ho Payega

Abhishek Sinha made his debut with Tumse Na Ho Payega on Disney+Hotstar. With an impressive 18-year storytelling journey as a marketing professional, Abhishek tried his hands at filmmaking and definitely left an impression. His unique vision infused life into the narrative, turning it into a universally gripping tale. With an eagle-eyed focus on details, Abhishek's plunge into filmmaking showcased meticulous preparation and a deep understanding of the subject.

Akshat Ajay Sharma – Haddi

Akshat Ajay Sharma defied expectations by casting Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a eunuch in his directorial debut. His journey in the film industry saw him rise from being an Assistant Director on Mukkabaaz set to assuming roles as a Creative Assistant and Associate Editor on projects like Manmarziyan (2018) and Lust Stories.

Shantanu Bagchi - Mission Majnu

Shantanu Bagchi made his directorial debut with Mission Majnu, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The film had Malhotra portraying the character of a RAW agent, and it was inspired by an incident from the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. Before Mission Majnu, Bagchi directed a short film titled Nycil Cool Shower.

Sarvesh Mewara - Tejas

Kangana Ranaut's much-anticipated film Tejas marked Sarvesh Mewara's directorial debut, focusing on the story of a brave fighter pilot. In a unique twist, Mewara challenged traditional gender roles in filmmaking, depicting men in supporting roles as either love interests or individuals rescued by Tejas, the protagonist.

Karan Boolani - Thank You For Coming

Karan Boolani made his Hindi film debut as a director with Thank You for Coming. The film features Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Shibani Bedi, Natasha Rastogi, Kusha Kapila, Karan Kundrra, and Dolly Singh. Beyond its surface as a lighthearted and humorous take on female pleasure, the film delved into core themes such as patriarchy, challenging societal norms, and relationships.

Yashowardhan Mishra - Kathal

Yashowardhan Mishra embarked on his directorial journey by delving into socio-cultural themes within the heartland of central India in the Netflix film Kathal, featuring Sanya Malhotra in the lead role. The film, serving as a social commentary, received acclaim for its performances and adept handling of satirical drama.

Aasmaan Bhardwaj - Kuttey

Aasmaan Bhardwaj, son of filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, entered the world of direction and made his debut with the film Kuttey. The movie featured an ensemble cast including Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, and Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, and Shardul Bhardwaj.

Victor Mukherjee - Lakadbaggha