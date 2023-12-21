Standout Performances By Actresses on OTT this year: Yearender 2023

In the ever-evolving landscape of entertainment, the year 2023 witnessed a surge of impactful performances on various OTT platforms. From seasoned actors to emerging talents, these artists left an indelible mark with their compelling portrayals. Here is a list of some of the best performances in the OTT space this year:

Kareena Kapoor in "Jaane Jaan"

Kareena Kapoor made a dazzling debut in the OTT space with Jaane Jaan. Her nuanced performance added depth to the character, proving that her star power seamlessly transitions to the digital realm.

Tillotama Shome in "Lust Stories 2"

Tillotama Shome's portrayal in Lust Stories 2 showcased her versatility as an actor. Her ability to delve into complex emotions and deliver a nuanced performance contributed to the anthology series' success.

Radhika Madan in "Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo"

Radhika Madan's spirited performance in Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo was recognised by audiences and critics alike. Her impeccable performance and authentic portrayal made her role a rather impactful one.

Sanya Malhotra in "Kathal"

Sanya Malhotra's magnetic presence in Kathal added depth to the narrative. Her ability to convey a range of emotions elevated the storytelling, making it a standout performance in the OTT landscape.

Karishma Tanna in "Scoop"

Karishma Tanna's dynamic performance in Scoop demonstrated her ability to take on diverse roles. Her on-screen charisma and convincing portrayal as a journalist contributed to the series' success.

Raashii Khanna in "Farzi"

Farzi marked Raashii's second digital release after having garnered praises for her impactful performance in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, essaying the female lead of the psychopath. Raashii once again made a mark with her performance in Farzi, inundated with praises for her compelling portrayal of Megha Vyas.

Wamiqa Gabbi in "Jubilee"