Bangladeshi actress Jaya Ahsan Interview on debut Hindi film Kadak Singh and more

Bangladeshi actress Jaya Ahsan made a splashing debut in the Hindi film industry with Pankaj Tripathi starrer Kadak Singh. The actress who is well known in her home country’s cinematic landscape entered the Indian heartland via a special film whose “journey” she enjoyed the most. Jaya Ahsan, six-time Bangladesh National Award-winning film actress-singer played a key role in the thriller-drama which deals with several human emotions and explores how relationships can be hard to manoeuvre in times of crisis.

Playing Pankaj Tripathi’s girlfriend in the film, Jaya Ahsan spoke to WION exclusively about her venture into Hindi films with Kadak Singh, sharing screen space with Pankaj Tripathi and India-Bangladesh’s unique friendship.

Here are the edited excerpts from our chat:

WION: This is your first Hindi film. What was your experience like working on a different-language film set?

Jaya: Kadak Singh has a blend of artists from all over the industries. We were three women who had the privilege to play three major key characters in this film and of course, we developed a very dear friendship while working. Let me describe. Sanjana is so good, so extraordinarily good in this film. Of course you will notice and I am in awe of her craft. She's still so young and only a few films old, yet her performances have so much depth.

About Parvathy, she's a very good soul. She’s a darling. All of them were so hardworking, they were great artists to collaborate with.

The journey has been amazing. It went smoother than I expected, and everyone who played a part in my journey has been kind. I was determined to work harder, no matter which industry.

On working with Pankaj Tripathi

WION: How was it like sharing the screen with Pankaj Tripathi?

Jaya: Working with Pankaj Ji was a lifetime experience for me. As a human being, I have noticed, he is very simple. He was very sweet and was very keen to try to talk in Bengali with me. He used to bring food from home or make momos for us. As an actor, I would add that he is a very giving actor. I had a very wonderful time on the set. There's a scene I share with Pankaj Ji, which is very dreamy and tender. Even while shooting, I knew it would come out beautifully. Pankaj Ji made our scenes extremely natural and our bond felt very organic.

WION: What's something you liked the most about your collaboration with the director?

Jaya: I wanted to collaborate…actually we wanted to collaborate. The moment I got the script, I was excited and nervous at the same time as I have a language barrier. The film was shot in sync sound. I had to get the dialect correct. Tony da and his process with his artist are very different. He won't sit and make you learn things, he takes time, maybe over a coffee or an outing, he spends time with his casting artist and with time you understand what he is envisioning and slowly you get under the skin of the character.

On Jaya's Indian connect

WION: On another note, do you often come to India?

Jaya: Since childhood I have travelled to India many times. Some places I have been to are Sikkim, Ladakh. Also, it's been 10 years that I have been working in Kolkata as well, so I have a home there. And I keep travelling to Mumbai almost every month or so.

WION: If given a chance, would you like to do a masala entertainer with any Indian actor in the industry?

Jaya: A film like Jawan is also a masala film, so if I get a character which has depth, I will definitely want to be a part of that.

WION: Is Bollywood famous back home?

Jaya: Everyone enjoys a good film whether it's from Bollywood or Hollywood and as we share so many similarities in culture. So yes, Bollywood films travel to Bangladesh.

WION: Now that Kadak Singh is out and being streamed, what's something you want to say to your Indian fans?

Jaya: I want to say thank you for supporting me and always making me feel at home.