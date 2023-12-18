Veteran actress Tanuja, Kajol's mother, hospitalised

Indian veteran actress Tanuja has been hospitalised in a Mumbai hospital due to age-related illness. She has currently been placed under observation at the Intensive Care Unit. A PTI report stated that “she is under observation and is doing well. There’s nothing to worry about.”

Tanuja has been a part of the Indian film industry for a while now. She is the daughter of filmmaker Kumarsen Samarth and actress Shobhna Samarth. Tanuja has worked extensively in Hindi and Bengali cinema. She married filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee; and has two daughters, actresses Kajol and Tanisha.

As for her films career, Tanuja started working in films as a child actor. She started off with elder sister Nutan in the 1950 film Humari Beti. She then made it big with Hamari Yaad Aayegi (1961). She went onto star in films such as Baharein Phir Bhi Ayengi (1966), Jewel Thief (1969), Paisa Ya Pyaar (1969), Haathi Mere Saathi (1971) and Mere Jeevan Sathi (1972).

In Bengali cinema, she worked in films such as Deya Neya (1963), Anthony-Firingee (1967), Teen Bhuvaner Parey (1969) and Rajkumari (1970), among many others.