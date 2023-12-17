Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor jet off for Christmas vacay with sons Taimur, Jeh

Bollywood power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have embarked on a delightful Christmas vacation with their two adorable little munchkins Taimur and Jeh. Today, on December 17, the Pataudi family was spotted at the airport, all set for their holiday retreat.

The family exuded holiday cheer as they navigated through the airport. In a heartwarming paparazzi video, the little brothers can be seen walking hand-in-hand, stealing the spotlight with their cuteness while following their parents through the security check.

Acknowledging the paparazzi with warm smiles and waves, Kareena radiated elegance in a white shirt paired with a sleeveless red jacket, denim, a chic high ponytail, and trendy eyewear. Saif opted for casual charm, sporting a grey t-shirt layered with a jacket and a stylish red cap.

Every year, Saif and Kareena enjoy a lavish Christmas dinner at their home in Juhu, or they go out on an exotic vacation to Switzerland or London. Last year, the Pataudi family decided to leave the hustle and bustle of Mumbai and ring in the festivities in the UK. It is yet to be seen where the family is travelling to this year.

Also read: Barbie director Greta Gerwig makes surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live to introduce Billie Eilish

On the professional front, Kareena recently made her OTT debut in Jaane Jaan, alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film was adapted from the novel The Devotion of Suspect X. Her upcoming projects include Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated Singham Again and The Crew.