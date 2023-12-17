LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor jet off for Christmas vacay with sons Taimur, Jeh

WION Web Team
Mumbai, IndiaEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Dec 17, 2023, 10:12 PM IST
main img

Photograph:(Instagram)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and their sons, Taimur and Jeh, were spotted leaving for a family vacation for Christmas.

Bollywood power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have embarked on a delightful Christmas vacation with their two adorable little munchkins Taimur and Jeh. Today, on December 17, the Pataudi family was spotted at the airport, all set for their holiday retreat.

The family exuded holiday cheer as they navigated through the airport. In a heartwarming paparazzi video, the little brothers can be seen walking hand-in-hand, stealing the spotlight with their cuteness while following their parents through the security check.

Acknowledging the paparazzi with warm smiles and waves, Kareena radiated elegance in a white shirt paired with a sleeveless red jacket, denim, a chic high ponytail, and trendy eyewear. Saif opted for casual charm, sporting a grey t-shirt layered with a jacket and a stylish red cap.

trending now

Every year, Saif and Kareena enjoy a lavish Christmas dinner at their home in Juhu, or they go out on an exotic vacation to Switzerland or London. Last year, the Pataudi family decided to leave the hustle and bustle of Mumbai and ring in the festivities in the UK. It is yet to be seen where the family is travelling to this year. 

On the professional front, Kareena recently made her OTT debut in Jaane Jaan, alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film was adapted from the novel The Devotion of Suspect X. Her upcoming projects include Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated Singham Again and The Crew.

Meanwhile, Saif is currently gearing up for Devara, co-starring Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. It is slated for a 2024 release.

Kirtika Katira

Meet Kirtika Katira, the multifaceted sub-editor at WION who seamlessly navigates the worlds of entertainment, fashion, beauty, and fitness. With an eagle eye for trends, she fearlessly dives into the ever-changing realms of style and aesthetics. As a self-professed fitness aficionado, she wholeheartedly embraces a holistic approach to life. Brace yourself as you join her on an enlightening journey as she effortlessly blends her passions into captivating stories that inspire and empower readers.

RELATED

When Jamie Dornan kissed a horse and ended up with swollen lips

Ravi Teja in and as Mr Bachchan! Check out the first look poster

Kanye West's infamous sock shoe worth $200 gets trolled online

Topics