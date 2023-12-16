Indian Police Force teaser: Sidharth Malhotra leads the next chapter of Rohit Shetty's cop universe

Rohit Shetty is back with the next chapter of his much-acclaimed cop universe. On Saturday, Shetty released the highly anticipated teaser for his debut web series, Indian Police Force, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi in the lead.



The action-packed teaser starts with an intense tone before we see the series of bomb blasts. In the next frame, we see a dramatic entry of Sidharth, Vivek, and Shilpa, who are together in the fight to save the nation from the threat. The teaser is packed with high-octane scenes, fighting sequences, and car crashes.



The series, which has been introduced as "the next chapter of the cop universe," was created and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash.



Sharing the teaser, Malhotra wrote, ''Excited to bring to you my first action packed show, #IndianPoliceForce. Back in a new uniform with the cop universe maestro #RohitShetty.''

The series marks the digital debut of Shetty, known for directing the popular Golmaal and Singham franchises. Meanwhile, the director is currently working on Singham Again, the third film in the cop universe that started in 2011 with the film Singham starring Devgn.



Akshay Kumar made his debut in the cop world with Sooryavanshi. Before him, Ranveer joined the superhit franchise with Simmba. The third movie will also star Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.



The series will be released on Amazon Prime Video on January 19.