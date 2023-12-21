Box office: Ranbir's Animal dethrones Gadar 2, becomes third highest-grossing Bollywood film

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has become the third-highest-grossing movie of the year. Since day one of its release, the movie has been shattering records, and within 20 days, the movie has crossed Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 lifetime collection.

As per box office tracker Sacnilk, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie earned Rs 528.69 crore (Rs 5.28 billion) nett in India. Surpassing Sunny Deol's action drama, which made Rs 525.45 crore (Rs 5.25 billion) nett, With this milestone, the movie is now the third-highest-grossing movie of the year, after Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan. Both movies have earned over Rs 1000 crore (Rs 10 billion) at the box office worldwide.

Meanwhile, the movie has earned staggering numbers in the overseas market as well. In 20 days, Ranbir's ultra-violent film has earned Rs 847 crore (Rs 8.47 billion) globally.

The movie has become Ranbir's biggest opener, and now it's one of the highest-grossing movies of the actor's career to date. Animal has managed to achieve the feat despite the big box office clash with Vicky Kaushal's biographical drama Sam Bahadur. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie has crossed Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) at the box office.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie has achieved this feat despite its controversial start. The movie has been bashed by critics, who called it for showing excess violence and misogynist content.

Recently, director Sandeep reacted to the criticism around a viral scene from the movie, where Ranvijay (Kapoor) tells Gitanjali (Mandanna), "You have a big pelvis." Reacting to him, she says, "Are you calling me fat?” To which, Ranvijay says, it’s a compliment and adds that she has ‘childbearing hips.’

Speaking to Galatta Plus, Vanga dismissed the criticism as he defended the viral scene. “He’s trying a different route to explain to her because it’s her engagement day and they were not in touch. Coming with that force and saying ‘Listen Gitanjali I really love your pelvis.’ He is trying to explain a theory.''

''I thought of shooting (that) he would just be playing with the petals of the flowers and he’d just put his hand on her feet. I wanted to shoot that but I thought I would not show it. I thought on the shoot day, ‘Let’s not do that and again give a shock,” revealed Vanga. “I felt like she is walking away, he knew that if he let her go without saying one more line, he knew that she was gone. So how should I say that I am seeing my future with you? I want to marry you. I thought in these situations boys behave very differently sometimes. Your intention is something else but you end up saying something else. So, he didn’t know what to say. This was the brief given to Ranbir also. Suddenly he doesn’t know what to say and he says Gitanjali got a big pelvis. He is giving a reason that I’m seeing a future with you that we’ll get married and have babies. I thought that was a compliment. I never thought…how you found it ugly," he added.