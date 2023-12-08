Did you know viral Animal song Jamal Kudu picturised on Bobby Deol has an Iranian origin

Since the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, the entire internet has become addicted to Bobby Deol's entry scene and the song ''Jamaal Kudu''. The peppy track played during the wedding sequence of Bobby's character Abrar Haque's entry in the movie has made the entire country groove to it.



Interestingly, the melodious song that has taken the internet by storm is not an Indian composition but is a revamped version of an Iranian folk song titled ''Jamaal Jamaaloo'', which is around half a century old.



Since the song has gone viral, netizens have been quick to dig out the details of the origin of the song. As per the information available on social media, the song is traditional Bandar music from South Iran, and was first sung by a girls' choir.



Composed by Khatereh Group, the English translation of the song lyrics is, ''Oh my cutie, don't play with my heart; You are leaving, embarking on a journey; And I'm getting crazy; Oh my love, my beloved''.

The song was inspired by a poem of the same name by Iranian poet Bijan Smandar. Composed by the Shirazi Choir, a girls’ musical choir of Kharazemi Girls' High School, the song was widely praised in the 1950s and was performed at every wedding and function in Iran.



Since its release, the song has become a monster hit, and in just two days it has amassed 16 million views on YouTube.



Talking about the filming of the song, in an exclusive interview with Filmfare, Deol revealed, “I still remember, Sandeep [Reddy Vanga] had already found the music, a Persian song and he said that it will be played during my introduction, it’s a wedding sequence so it required dancing. When I started enacting it, he said, ‘I don’t want the feel of Bobby Deol. I want you to do something different. So Saurabh [Sachdeva] who plays my brother showed me some steps.”