Triptii Dimri shares how her parents reacted to her nude scenes in Animal: It took them time to get over that

Since the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, actress Triptii Damri has become the most-discussed person on the internet; she has even been called the new national crush. In the excessively violent film, Triptii plays the pivotal role of Zoya, and her steamy scene with Ranbir's character has been widely discussed.

Recently, the Bulbbul actress talked about the scene, revealing how her parents reacted when they saw it.

Saying that her parents were 'little taken aback' by the scene, Dimri told the outlet, “My parents got a little taken aback. They said, ‘We have never seen something like this in films and you have done it.' It took them time to get over that scene. They were very sweet to me though. They were like, 'You shouldn’t have done that but it’s okay. As parents, we will obviously feel this'."

The actress added, "I told them I am not doing anything wrong. It’s my job and as long as I am comfortable and safe, I don’t see any problem in that. I am an actor and I have to be 100 per cent honest with the character that I play and I did that."

Talking about the bold scenes, Triptii revealed how they shot the scene.

In an interview with India Today, she said that nobody was allowed on the set and only five people were present while shooting the intimate scene.

“Luckily, in my case, I’ve been dealing with whether I was doing the rape scene in Bulbull (Netflix film) or this one, they kept asking me if I am okay. They also ensured that there were no more than five people, including the director, the DOP, and the actors during the scene. Nobody else was allowed on set, all the monitors were shut, and they were like, ‘this is the scene we are doing. If at any point you feel you’re uncomfortable, let us know. We’ll go at your pace. Every five minutes, Ranbir Kapoor was checking up on me and asking, ‘Are you okay, are you comfortable?’ I think these things really matter. People are sensitive to these things.”

Animal Box Office

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has taken the box office by storm. Released on December 1, the movie has crossed the Rs 300 crore (Rs 3 billion) mark within a week in India. The movie has been performing exceptionally well since day 1 and went on to become one of the biggest openers of 2023.