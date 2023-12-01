Sam Bahadur review: Vicky Kaushal shines in a boring war film

It is already an established fact that Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talented actors of Indian cinema at present. Time and again, Vicky had proved mettle in some of the most complex roles written in Bollywood. In his latest - Sam Bahadur- helmed by Meghna Gulzar- he takes the role of war hero Sam Maneckshaw, the first field marshal of India and a man who played let roles in 1962 and 1971 wars against Pakistan. Kaushal transforms himself both physically as well as with his mannerisms to bring out the charm and calor that Maneckshaw was known for effectively. But while Vicky Kaushal gives all his to make Sam Bahadur an earnest film, it is the uninspiring writing that takes away half the fun of the film

A lot of material is available on the Internet of Manekshaw. He was a colourful man, who with his wit, charm, presence of mind and sense of justice became one of the greatest soldiers that India has ever witnessed. Sam Bahadur, written by Bhavani Iyer, Shantanu Srivastav and Meghana Gulzar touches upon a lot of crucial events in history that helped shape Manekshaws personality. The film starts from the time Sam was a lieutenant in the British army in pre-independent India and shows how from an earlier age he was not always strictler for rules.

The film also captures Manekshaw's decision to stay back in India post-partition and his love for the country. Sam Bahadur then goes on to highlight some important events of Sam Maneckshaw's life. From his early days as a cadet to his rising up the ranks in Lahore, his friendship with General Yahya Khan before partition, him being framed for anti-nationalism by a jealous colleague, his various transfers to different places and him becoming the Army chief. And when the writers feel that the story needs a bit of sprucing, they punctuate it with some scenes of his family life- him meeting his future wife (Sanya Malhotra), them becoming a family and his wife perpetually being worried about his well-being.

While the events and anecdotes are all there, the writing never elevates the narrative which poses as the major backdraw of Sam Bahadur.

What does not work

The writing is non-linear and almost highlights the events in Sam Maneckshaw's life like bullet points. In that sense, it lacks the thrills of a war movie. The first half, especially, is a terrible drab and almost like a boring history lesson. For those who have studied and loved history may find some of the portions of the film interesting. It does show the architects of modern India who come together to build India as a nation. From Nehru, Sardar Patel, VK Krishna Menon and eventually Indira Gandhi. And how Maneckshaw- with changing leadership at the centre- proved to be able commander and advisor to the leaders over the years. But not everyone has a palate for bookish history lessons no matter who is playing the iconic leaders on screen and so it is the responsibility of the writers to make the narrative engaging. Unfortunately, Sam Bahadur falters ever so often. This despite the fact that Kaushal looms large on screen with his exceptional performance.

The performances

Kaushal is great. He has done biopics earlier. In one he had a supporting role, (Sanju) yet managed to steal the show. In another, as the protagonist ( Sardar Udham) he delivered a spellbounding act. In Sam Bahadur too Kaushal transforms into the legendary war hero and delivers an earnest performance. But it is only him who seem to do his job well. Fatima Sana Sheikh plays former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and shares a considerable screen space with Kaushal. The scenes featuring Maneckshaw- and Gandhi should have ideally been crackling. Both strong-headed leaders who took the risk of fighting a war that was never theirs to begin with and yet emerged victorious but Fatima never gets the desired lines neither is she able to bring out the spark of Mrs Gandhi's personality well. Instead, she seems to be playing a very subdued version of a feisty lady.

The other leading lady Sanya Malhotra also gets very limited screen time and so is unable to leave a lasting impact. Sure she is convincing in her role as the wife of the Army veteran, but there is little scope for her to do anything extraordinary on screen. Similarly, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub, as Yahya Khan also gets very limited scope to really perform to his utmost potential.

Celebrating the Indian army

The film's pace picks up in the second half when the narration shifts focus to the 1971 war where India helped East Pakistan to become Bangladesh. Moments where Sam went to motivate his soldiers at the eastern front, a song to celebrate and showcase the different units that make the mighty Indian army truly stand out are special. The film also uses a lot of real-life footage from that time to give it a more authentic feel.