Yearender 2023: OTT Performances By Male Actors That Deserve A Mention
Story highlights
As we wrap up the year, here is a list of male actors who gave stellar performances in their OTT projects in 2023.
Streaming platforms have given tough competition to theatrical releases this year. After we culled out a list of the most impactful performances by female actors, it was only obvious we would discuss their male counterparts too. So, here is a list of male actors who gave stellar performances in their OTT projects in 2023:
1. Manoj Bajpayee in Sirf Ek Banda Kafi Hai
Manoj Bajpayee is truly a magician on the screen. In his performance in Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai, he manages to hold your gaze throughout the length of the film while making you cry, and feel sorry for the protagonist of the film.
2. Jaideep Ahlawat in Jaane Jaan
Known for his understated yet emotionally powerful acting, Jaideep Ahlawat stood apart with his acting prowess in Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan, sharing the screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma.
3. Shahid Kapoor in Farzi
Excelling in a role that blends brooding intensity with an impish smile, Shahid plays the anti-hero beautifully.
4. Vijay Varma in Dahaad
Vijay Varma's portrayal of a serial killer in Dahaad is one of his best works. You can’t help love this psychotic person.
5. Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Haddi
It takes guts to play such a powerful role with such elan. Nawaz delivered an impressive performance alongside Anurag Kashyap. Nawaz’s transformation as a queer will blow your mind.
6. Ashutosh Gowariker in Kaala Paani
In Kaala Paani, Ashutosh Gowariker impressively embodies the role of Admiral Zibran Qadri, showcasing a commendable performance that reflects his mastery over his craft.