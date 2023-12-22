Yearender 2023: OTT Performances By Male Actors That Deserve A Mention

Streaming platforms have given tough competition to theatrical releases this year. After we culled out a list of the most impactful performances by female actors, it was only obvious we would discuss their male counterparts too. So, here is a list of male actors who gave stellar performances in their OTT projects in 2023:

1. Manoj Bajpayee in Sirf Ek Banda Kafi Hai

Manoj Bajpayee is truly a magician on the screen. In his performance in Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai, he manages to hold your gaze throughout the length of the film while making you cry, and feel sorry for the protagonist of the film.

2. Jaideep Ahlawat in Jaane Jaan

Known for his understated yet emotionally powerful acting, Jaideep Ahlawat stood apart with his acting prowess in Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan, sharing the screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma.

3. Shahid Kapoor in Farzi

Excelling in a role that blends brooding intensity with an impish smile, Shahid plays the anti-hero beautifully.

4. Vijay Varma in Dahaad

Vijay Varma's portrayal of a serial killer in Dahaad is one of his best works. You can’t help love this psychotic person.

5. Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Haddi

It takes guts to play such a powerful role with such elan. Nawaz delivered an impressive performance alongside Anurag Kashyap. Nawaz’s transformation as a queer will blow your mind.

6. Ashutosh Gowariker in Kaala Paani