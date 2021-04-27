Watch: Salman Khan distributes 5,000 meal packets to frontline workers

Salman Khan recently took an initiative to provide support to frontline workers in Mumbai as the city reels under a bad impact of the pandemic with a spike in cases being reported week on week.

On Sunday, the actor was seen testing food at a centre that has now provided the frontline workers with refreshments and meals. Salman tested the food as it was being packed for those working on ground to keep the pandemic in check.

Salman Khan along with Rahul Kanal of Shiv Sena’s youth wing, distributed 5000 meal packets to frontline workers in Mumbai. Salman can be seen wearing a red checkered shirt and blue jeans in the video.

Rahul also shared a video of Salman from the day and wrote on Twitter, "Big thank you @AUThackeray Ji @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for making this possible as team @yuvasenabandraw for reaching out our Frontline force... means a lot when bhai comes to keep a check on the supply and motivate the team to reach out to one and all... Jai Hind !!! Jai Maharashtra (sic)."

Big thank you @AUThackeray ji @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for making this possible as team @yuvasenabandraw for reaching out our Frontline force... means a lot when bhai comes to keep a check on the supply and motivate the team to reach out to one and all..Jai Hind !!! Jai Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/MNkk6JcbGn — Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) April 25, 2021 ×

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was in the news recently for the trailer of his upcoming film ‘Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai’. The film is going the Hollywood way as makers have decided to release the film in a hybrid format -- theatres and OTT on the same day. Directed by Prabhudeva, Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

Salman Khan's 'Radhe' to not miss Eid date this year, will release on multiple platforms