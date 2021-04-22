'Radhe' trailer: Salman Khan plays the tough cop out to 'clean the city' from drugs and crime

After 'Wanted' and 'Dabangg 3', Salman Khan and Prabhudeva have teamed up for yet another actioner 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film's trailer was unveiled on Thursday and shows Salman Khan flexing his muscles and performing adrenaline-pumping action sequences.

Khan took to Twitter and posted the trailer of the film.

The two-minute-fifty-one second trailer starts from a frame that showcases the grim situation in Mumbai due to the growth of drugs syndicate and the increasing rate of crime in the city.

Randeep Hooda is seen as the evil antagonist who runs the drug syndicate in the city. Such a situation calls for a cop that has a record of `97 encounters` and his own style of dealing with the criminals - Radhe (Salman Khan).

The trailer also showcases Disha Patani as Radhe`s love interest (Diya) and Jackie Shroff as Diya`s brother.

The trailer promises the movie to be a mix of all the factors the one expects from a Salman Khan film- full of action, powerful dialogue delivery and peppy dancing numbers.

The film will be released on ZEE`s pay-per-view service ZEEPlex which rests on India`s leading OTT platform ZEE5 and also on all leading DTH operators.

The actor, along with his studio partner Zee Studios, have opted for this hybrid release model given the rise in coronavirus cases across the country.`Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai` will also have a theatrical release and will be available in theatres in all Indian states where the theatres are operational as per COVID protocols.

A wide international theatrical release targeting 40 countries across all international territories is also being planned. It will be the first Bollywood film to release theatrically in the UK since the lockdown last year.

The action film by the Yash Raj Films banner, directed by Prabhudeva, was earlier scheduled to release on Eid 2020, but it could not see the light of the day due to the closing of film theatres owing to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

'Radhe` is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, in association with Zee Studios, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production. It will release during Eid on May 13.