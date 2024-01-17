Was Manoj Bajpayee's recent shirtless photo morphed? Actor reacts

On the first day of the new year, Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee stunned fans by posting a shirtless photo of himself on Instagram. In the photo, Manoj flaunted his well-toned abs and looked ripped. He captioned the picture, “New Year New Me! Dekho d̶e̶l̶i̶c̶i̶o̶u̶s̶ soup ka meri body pe asar. Ekdum killer look hai na?.”

The look had left fans of the actor in a tizzy as most were pleasantly surprised to see the actor in such a look. Turns out, the photo was morphed and used to promote his new web series Killer Soup.

When asked the secret about his body transformation, he told indianexpress.com, “It was morphed.” He then chuckled and added, “It was a campaign strategy by Netflix. So, they wanted to start a campaign on a high with the intrigue and they managed to be successful doing it.”

Reacting to his photo his fans had commented, appreciating his physical transformation. One fan had written, “OMG this is super sexy Manoj, loved it .” Film writer and editor Apurva Israni commented, “Very impressive. But please leave the thirst traps to me ,” filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has written, “Chuppe Rustom."



On the work front, Manoj was last seen in Killer Soup with Konkona Sen Sharma. The series received mixed reviews from critics. He will also be hosting Discovery Plus’ Secrets of the Buddha Relics. Read: Killer Soup Review: Konkona Sen Sharma shines in this drab black comedy