The Archies: Check out the first look posters of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor

One of the most-anticipated movies of the year is Zoya Akhtar's coming-of-age drama The Archies. The movie will mark the big debut of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana, late actress Sridevi, film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

Today, Zoya shared the character posters for the entire cast. The movie is set in the fictional hill town of Riverdale and revolves around a bunch of schoolmates.

First character posters

Zoya introduced the cast and their characters. The first poster was of Agastya Nanda, who is playing the role of Archie Andrews. They described her character as ''heartthrob of Riverdale''.

"The heartthrob of Riverdale who isn't sure where his heart belongs. Guess we'll find out on The Archies, coming soon only on Netflix," the caption reads.

The next poster was Suhana Khan's Veronica. As per the introduction, she's "Sassy to classy and everything in between, the world better watch out for Veronica Lodge, 'cause here she comes." In the picture, she's donning a pink top with a 60s-like hairstyle.

Khushi Kapoor is playing the role of Betty, who "might be the girl next door but she's not one to be taken granted for."

The Archies is based on the famous comic of the same name. The comic is set in the fictional town of Riverdale and revolves around the lives of teenagers Archie Andrews, Veronica Lodge, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, and Reggie Mantle.

The coming-of-age drama also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina.

Trailer of the movie

The first trailer for the film was released at the Netflix Tudum event earlier this year. Set in 1964, the trailer takes us into the era of rock and roll, where the boys and girls are having the best time of their lives together, where there is fun, dance, love, heartbreak, and whatnot.

The Netflix film is produced by Akhtar and Reema Kagti under their production houses, Tiger Baby, Graphic India, and Archie Comics.

