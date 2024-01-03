Shahid Kapoor, Meera Rajput meet Bhutan's King and Queen during their new year vacation, see pics

Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput and their families rang in the New Year in the picturesque country Bhutan. Mira's parents and Shahid's mother, actress Neelima Azeem, and brother, actor Ishaan Khatter accompanied the couple and their kids to the trip. The actors and Mira have shared glimpses of the vacation in Bhutan, and treated fans to snippets of their beautiful holiday.



One highlight included their meeting with Bhutan’s royalty, King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, along with Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck.



Mira shared photos of their meeting in which she can be seen posing next to Queen Jetsun Pema. Other photos include actors Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and their family members posing next to the King and Queen of Bhutan.



"Bhutan: The People’s Kingdom. So grateful to have met His Majesty The King @kingjigmekhesar and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen of Bhutan and spent time on many occasions during our stay.. Their warmth, humility and generosity envelopes one into the comfort of chatting and interacting candidly. Yet their pride for the country, their people & its heritage reminds one of their innate regality," Meera captioned the images.

Earlier, Mira delighted her followers with a video montage capturing the beauty of Bhutan. The footage showcased the family enjoying in the hills. Shahid and Ishaan even tried their hand at archery and even danced alongside the locals.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor, who tied the knot in 2015, have two children – Misha and Zain Kapoor.