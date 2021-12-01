RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR & Alia Bhatt's movie trailer postponed; details here

Celebrated South Indian director SS Rajamouli's period film, 'RRR', is one movie that has been making a lot of noise since it was announced.



Initially, the makers had announced that the trailer of the movie would launch on December 3. However, it has recently been revealed that the star-studded film's trailer will be released after a few days owing to 'unforeseen circumstances'.

'RRR' is slated to release in theatres on January 7, 2022.



The official Twitter page of RRR announced the news, stating, “Due to unforeseen circumstances we aren’t releasing the #RRRTrailer on December 3rd. We will announce the new date very soon (sic).”

Due to unforeseen circumstances we aren’t releasing the #RRRTrailer on December 3rd.



'RRR' is set in the 1920s and revolves around the lives of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju, to be played by Jr NTR and Ram Charan respectively.

The film has a stellar star cast including Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody. RRR will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

