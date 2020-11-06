Ranveer Singh starrer 83' to skip Christmas 2020 release date, will come out in 2021

Post push back for Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Sooryavanshi’, makers of Ranveer SIngh starrer ‘83’ have done the same. The film has now been pushed from Christmas 2020 release to next year.

It was initially planned to release on April 10 but due to the pandemic, the makers were forced to delay the film and now that the coronavirus pandemic refuses to slow down, they have taken the film to 2021.

Shibasish Sarkar, CEO of Reliance Entertainment, said, "Christmas is no longer a possibility as we won’t be able to set up a marketing campaign within a month. Also, the overseas markets are important for both films and some of them have shut again due to the second wave of Covid."

Sarkar added that they are looking at the January and March windows for 83 and Sooryavanshi.

In an interview, Shibasish Sarkar said, “We definitely don’t want to change the date of 83 for Sooryavanshi. The sports drama is still slated to release on Christmas. We have to decide on the new date of Sooryavanshi with the director and actor, but the film should release between January and March."

83’ is a film on Indian cricket team’s historic win at World Cup 1983 led by Kapil Dev whose role will be essayed by Ranveer Singh. The film is directed by Kabir Khan. The film stars Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Chirag Patil, Harrdy Sandhu, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi and Boman Irani, among others.

