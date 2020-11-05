Oscars 2021: All International Feature Films submissions so far

'The Endless Trench', the 2019 Spanish historical drama film follows the story of a outbreak of the Spanish Civil War in 1936, where young newlyweds Higinio and Rosa are worried about the risk of reprisal killings, as Higinio is a Republican. Directed by Jon Garaño, Aitor Arregi and Jose Mari Goenaga premiered at the 2019 San Sebastián International Film Festival, where it won the Silver Shell for Best Director and the Jury Prize for Best Screenplay.
Charter (Sweden)
Swedish family drama, 'Charter', directed and written by Amanda Kernell follows a story of a divorced women, Alice who hasn't seen her children in two months as she awaits a custody verdict. When her son calls her in the middle of the night, Alice takes action, abducting the children on an illicit charter trip to the Canary Islands.
Funny Boy (Canada)
A Canadian drama film, 'Funny Boy' directed by Deepa Mehta. The movie is an adaptation of Shyam Selvadurai's 1994 novel of the same name. The film centres on the coming of age of Arjie Chelvaratnam, a young Tamil boy in Sri Lanka who is coming to terms with his homosexuality against the backdrop of the increased tensions between Tamil and Sinhalese people before the breakout of the Sri Lankan Civil War.
Stories From The Chestnut Woods (Slovenia)
'Stories From The Chestnut Woods', is a 2019 Slovenian drama film directed by Gregor Bozic. In a decaying forest on the Yugoslav-Italian border in the years after World War II, a stingy, old carpenter and a lonely, young chestnut seller share imaginative memories of the past as they weigh fateful decisions for the future, in this touching homage to a lost way of life.
Heliopolis (Algeria)
The 2020 Algerian drama, 'Heliopolis', the film is directed by Djaafar Gacem. The movie set in Guelma, which was once called Heliopolis in ancient times, the movie follows a story of an Algerian family, for whom, a victory in Europe Day is a life-altering event.
Night Of The Kings (Ivory Coast)
The French drama 'Night Of The Kings', Philippe Lacote directorial follows a story of a young pickpocket is sent to the MACA prison in Abidjan. To survive, he will have to compel the other prisoners with his storytelling.
Emptiness (Ecuador)
The Ecuadorian drama film 'Emptiness', tells the story of two Chinese immigrants newly arrived in Ecuador find themselves under the thumb of an obsessive gangster. Ecuador is the first country in Latin America to choose its entry for the 2021 Oscars awards.
Causa Justa (Panama)
The 2019 Panamanian drama film, 'Causa Justa' directed by Luis Franco Brantley and Luis Pacheco. The movie set in El Chorrillo, follows a story of a military officer, a fisherman, an American businessman, a prostitute and a young man trying to keep his friends from joining the fighting live through the United States invasion of Panama.
Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom (Bhutan)
The Bhutanese drama film 'Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom' directed by Pawo Choyning Dorji. The movie follows a story of a schoolteacher Ugyen, who is his in the final year of training, has been sent to the remote town of Lunana in northern Bhutan. He must brave the high altitude, a lack of amenities and a brutal winter.The film had its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival.
True Mothers (Japan)
A Japanese entry for Oscar 2021,'True Mothers'. The movie follows a story of a parents who adopted a five-year old child are worried that the child's birth-mother wants her baby returned.
Gaza mon amour (Palestine)
Tarzan Nasser and Arab Nasser's 'Gaza mon amour'. The movie follows a story of a 60-year-old fisherman in Gaza has never had the courage to tell Issa he's in love with her. When he finds a phallic sculpture of the Greek god Apollo in his fishing net, he believes his luck may have turned around. The movie was screened at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival, where it was named the winner of the NETPAC Award for best Asian film at the festival.