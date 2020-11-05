Oscars 2021: All International Feature Films submissions so far

Gaza mon amour (Palestine)

Tarzan Nasser and Arab Nasser's 'Gaza mon amour'. The movie follows a story of a 60-year-old fisherman in Gaza has never had the courage to tell Issa he's in love with her. When he finds a phallic sculpture of the Greek god Apollo in his fishing net, he believes his luck may have turned around. The movie was screened at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival, where it was named the winner of the NETPAC Award for best Asian film at the festival.

