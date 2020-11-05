Laxmii to Ludo: What to stream on OTT platforms this November

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a larger audience has turned towards the streaming platforms to keep themselves engaged and entertained. November is no different, however, it is interesting to note that the month will see a series of big releases on the OTT platform. From Akshay Kumar to Rajkummar Rao and even Diljit Dosanjh, all are set to appear in new films. Apart from big Bollywood releases, we have the much anticipated season of The Crown and more. Here's everything interesting you can stream on OTT platforms, this month: 

Ludo

Anurag Basu directorial Ludo features an ensemble cast comprising of Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Kapoor, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra and more. The film is a dark comedy anthology film and is set to relaese on Netflix on November 12.

Chhalaang

'Chhalaang' is the latest collaboration between the celebrated director-actor duo Hansal Mehta- Rajkummar Rao. The film is a light, upbeat movie about a lazy sports teacher who is forced to take up the responsibility of his job, when certain circumsatnces go against him. The film also features Nushrat Barucha and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles.

The Crown Season 4

Netflix’s prestige drama about the royals returns and this time more anticipated than ever. This season will see the apperance of Princess Diana Spence and the Queen’s clashes with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. The season will be available on Netflix from November 15. 

Gatham

Gatham is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language thriller film directed by Kiran Reddy and starring Bhargava Poludasu, Rakesh Galebhe and Poojitha Kuraparthi. The film is a psychological thriller which sees a stranded couple being forced to stay in a mysterious house. It will release on Prime Video on November 6.

Laxmmi

'Laxmmi' is a comedy horror film written and directed by Raghava Lawrence in his Hindi directorial debut. It is a remake of the 2011 Tamil film 'Kanchana' and stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. The film sees Akshay's character being possesed by a trans person's ghost leading to certain events. It is set to release on November 9.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' is a satirical comedy-drama film directed by Abhishek Sharma featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. The film is set to release on November 14 on Zee Plex. The film will be one of the first films to be released theatrically, on November 13.  

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder

Over the course of a world tour, this unguarded documentary follows Shawn Mendes as he opens up about his stardom, relationships and musical future.It will strteam on Netflix from November 23.

Soorarai Pottru

Soorarai Pottru is a Tamil action drama film directed by Sudha Kongara. The film stars Suriya, Aparna Balamurali and Mohan Babu, with Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Karunas amongst others in supporting roles. The film was reported to be the biopic of Air Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath, however it was revealed that some events were inspired from his life.  It will release on November 12 on Prime Video.

