Confirmed! Ranveer Singh's '83' slated for Christmas, Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' pushed to 2021

Now that the movie halls across the country are finally opening up amid COVID-19, makers of big-ticket films like ‘Sooryavanshi’ and ‘83’ have pinned down on final release dates for the films.

Ranveer Singh’s sports film 83’ will release this year on Christmas after being postponed several times. There was also news earlier that the makers will go the OTT way and release on digital as there was no confirmation on when the theatres would open. However, the makers waited a wee bit longer and opted for a theatrical release for what will be a big crown puller according to trade pundits.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ that was also billed for this year will now wait out this year and release in 2021.

Shibasish Sarkar, CEO, Reliance Entertainment, co-producer of 83 and Sooryavanshi, confirmed the development to Mumbai Mirror. He said, "We definitely don’t want to change the date of 83 for Sooryavanshi. The sport drama is still slated to release on Christmas. We have to decide on the new date of Sooryavanshi with the director and actor, but the film should release between January and March."

Other films that you can watch in theatres in India are ‘Khaali Peeli’, ‘Indoo Ki Jawaani’ and ‘PM Narendra Modi’ biopic. The report revealed that a few states have also shown interest in releasing Akshay Kumar's ‘Laxmmi Bomb’.

Theatres will not open in some states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan and a few others.